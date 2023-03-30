Dundee must beware cup-winners Hamilton says Gary Bowyer ahead of key Championship test

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hamilton’s Challenge Cup victory should serve as a warning to Dundee this weekend says manager Gary Bowyer.

Accies lifted the SPFL Trust Trophy last Sunday after a 1-0 win over Raith Rovers with a strong defensive performance.

And the Dark Blues must ignore the Championship table, which leaves Hamilton bottom of the pile, ahead of kick-off insists boss Bowyer.

His side are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since December as they bid to overhaul the lead of Queen’s Park at the top of the division.

But there will be nothing easy about facing John Rankin’s side.

“If you look at the numbers they have in their squad, you can’t sit here today and confidently name their starting 11 or formation,” Bowyer said of Hamilton.

“They had a success at the weekend and congratulations on that. It’s great to win any trophy.

“What it should do for us is bring everybody’s focus and attention to the challenge that lies ahead.

“It is going to be another tough game.”

Ashcroft and Sweeney

Dundee have won two of their last three and in those wins over Ayr and Cove Rangers, centre-backs Lee Ashcroft and Ryan Sweeney found the net.

For Ashcroft it was only his second goal of the season while Sweeney notched number three with a deft header to open the scoring against the Honest Men.

And Bowyer wants to see more goal threat from his defenders.

“One of the most impressive things from us this season is the way the goals have been scored and shared around the squad,” he added.

“I still believe we could have had more but, yes, you want your defenders to contribute.

“Hopefully they are not finished the pair of them.”