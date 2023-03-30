Dundee must beware cup-winners Hamilton says Gary Bowyer ahead of key Championship test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee must beware cup-winners Hamilton says Gary Bowyer ahead of key Championship test

The Dark Blues boss has called for focus from his side as they bid for back-to-back league wins.

By George Cran
Hamilton won the SPFL Trust Trophy by beating Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Hamilton won the SPFL Trust Trophy by beating Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Hamilton’s Challenge Cup victory should serve as a warning to Dundee this weekend says manager Gary Bowyer.

Accies lifted the SPFL Trust Trophy last Sunday after a 1-0 win over Raith Rovers with a strong defensive performance.

And the Dark Blues must ignore the Championship table, which leaves Hamilton bottom of the pile, ahead of kick-off insists boss Bowyer.

His side are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since December as they bid to overhaul the lead of Queen’s Park at the top of the division.

But there will be nothing easy about facing John Rankin’s side.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in the Dens dugout against Ayr. Image: SNS.

“If you look at the numbers they have in their squad, you can’t sit here today and confidently name their starting 11 or formation,” Bowyer said of Hamilton.

“They had a success at the weekend and congratulations on that. It’s great to win any trophy.

“What it should do for us is bring everybody’s focus and attention to the challenge that lies ahead.

“It is going to be another tough game.”

Ashcroft and Sweeney

Dundee have won two of their last three and in those wins over Ayr and Cove Rangers, centre-backs Lee Ashcroft and Ryan Sweeney found the net.

Ryan Sweeney nods in for 1-0 against Ayr. Image: SNS.

For Ashcroft it was only his second goal of the season while Sweeney notched number three with a deft header to open the scoring against the Honest Men.

And Bowyer wants to see more goal threat from his defenders.

“One of the most impressive things from us this season is the way the goals have been scored and shared around the squad,” he added.

“I still believe we could have had more but, yes, you want your defenders to contribute.

“Hopefully they are not finished the pair of them.”

