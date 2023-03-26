Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as former star breaks Kirkcaldy hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as former star breaks Kirkcaldy hearts

Courier Sport rounds up the action from the SPFL Trust Trophy final after Raith were defeated 1-0.

By Craig Cairns
Tumilty scored the only goal of the game. Image: SNS.

Former Raith Rovers full-back Reghan Tumilty scored the only goal of the game as the holders let their SPFL Trust Trophy crown slip.

Tumilty was part of the Rovers side that won the cup last year but left for Hartlepool in the summer.

His left-foot strike following a corner proved to be the winner as 10-man Hamilton held on to take home the trophy with a 1-0 win.

Raith started the match slowly and for all their second-half dominance, couldn’t break down Accies, with goalkeeper Ryan Fulton in inspired form.

Vaughan came closest for Raith in the first half. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport rounds up the action on a disappointing afternoon for Rovers.

Key moments

Accies were slightly the better side in a cagey start to the match, though had to make two early substitutions due to injury – and another at half-time.

That didn’t prevent them from taking the lead through Tumilty’s left-foot strike, though by this point he had been pushed onto right-wing – and he finished the game at left-back.

Hamilton defender Dylan McGowan almost put it into his own net shortly afterwards, and that was the most exertion keeper Ryan Fulton was forced into during the first half.

A great move just before half-time ended in Isma Goncalves squaring to Vaughan, but the forward’s shot was deflected into the arms of Fulton as Rovers ended the half strongly.

Hamilton were reduced to 10 men shortly after the break when Dan O’Reilly collided with Stanton.

The momentum had already shifted Raith’s way and this gave them even more of an impetus – though for all their pressure and balls into the box, they rarely troubled the keeper until late on.

Sam Stanton’s volley was palmed over by Fulton, who then made two world-class stops from Lewis Vaughan to preserve Accies’ lead.

Stanton came close to scoring. Image: SNS.

The Accies defence, to their credit, had until that point thrown themselves in front of everything that Rovers threw at them.

Player ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): MacDonald 6; Millen 6, Lang 5, Nolan 6 (McBride 6), Dick 7; Brown 6, Spencer 5 (Ross 6); Stanton 7, Vaughan 7, Easton 6; Goncalves 6 (Connolly 6). Subs not used: McNeill, Thomson, Ngwenya, Masson.

Star man

Stanton didn’t start the match well, but then neither did Rovers.

However, for a spell in the second half he was everywhere, linking with teammates and fighting to win the ball back.

Manager under the microscope

Murray welcomed Ross Millen, Connor McBride and Aidan Connolly back from injury.

The latter’s return posed a selection dilemma in attack after last week’s 6-1 over Cove Rangers and Murray decided to stick with the combination that did for the Aberdeen side.

Stanton started off the right, with Vaughan in the centre, but they switched midway through the first half, with Raith struggling to create.

Connolly was brought on early in the second half, as were Ethan Ross and Connor McBride, but none of them could help with the lack of a natural striker in the penalty area.

[[title]]

[[text]]
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
