Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pregnant Pooch from Kirriemuir ‘could’ve miscarried’ after being attacked by same dog twice

The attack on Labradoodle, Mocha, happened on Saturday morning.

By Kieran Webster
Lorraine Galbraith's dog, Mocha, was attacked on Saturday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A pregnant pooch in Kirriemuir “could’ve miscarried” after she was attacked by the same dog twice.

Lorraine Galbraith, 51, feared the worst when her four-year-old Labradoodle, Mocha, was attacked by a Jack Russel Terrier in Caddam Wood on Saturday morning.

The Jack Russel grabbed Mocha’s neck twice during the attack despite Lorraine’s best efforts to stop it.

Labradoodle Mocha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She believes her and Mocha are “super lucky” to not have sustained any serious injuries.

The same dog also attacked Mocha in November and the incident has been reported to the Angus dog warden.

The beauty therapist’s dog is due to give birth to her puppies in the beginning of April.

Terrier ‘latched onto dogs throat’ in Kirriemuir attack

Lorraine told The Courier: “I was on my regular walk through Caddam Wood when it happened.

“The other dog came right up to Mocha, went round the back of her and latched on to her neck.

“She was yelping and squealing the whole time.

Mocha (on the right) with her sister Tiffin at Caddam Wood. Image: Lorraine Galbraith

“I managed to grab the other dog by the scruff of his neck and get it off.

“But he ran back and latched onto her neck again – I wedged my hand between them to stop it.

“Had I not had my gloves on, the bites would’ve broke my skin, Mocha had a harness on which took most of the blows.”

Other owner ‘did and said nothing’

Lorraine claims the other owner did nothing to help the situation.

She said: “I managed to pick up the dog and I said ‘take your dog, she’s pregnant for God’s sake.’

“He said and did nothing and just walked away – didn’t even say sorry.

“We’re super lucky, had she not been on the lead, he would’ve been able to have a much bigger go at her.

Lorraine fears Mocha could have miscarried due to the stress of the attack. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The vet told me to keep her calm as more stress could put her into labour

“As a heavily pregnant dog, shock and distress like that could’ve led her to miscarry.

“If the puppies were born now, they wouldn’t survive.

“The attack was so worrying – it wasn’t just her life that was at risk, but also the lives of her litter.”

Lorraine claims that despite a similar attack from the same dog in November, she has seen it off the lead since.

Dog owner hopes to raise awareness

Mocha went straight to bed following the attack and remains agitated.

Owner Lorraine, hopes by raising awareness, this will not happen again.

She said: “It’s not about naming and shaming, I just want to help prevent this happening to someone else.

“This shouldn’t happen. The owner knows that dog isn’t ok to be off the lead.

“It’s not the animals fault, it’s the owner. This could’ve happened to anyone or even a child.”

Elsewhere in Angus, a man suffered injuries after his Springer Spaniel was attacked in Brechin.

Angus Council has been approached for comment.

