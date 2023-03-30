Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath’s seven-game Championship survival run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath’s seven-game Championship survival run-in

The on-loan Hibernian star is hoping to make his mark in maroon as Angus side gear up for another Friday night under the floodlights against Ayr United.

By Ewan Smith
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS

Dylan Tait is hoping to get the chance to showcase his talents to the Arbroath fans in their seven-game survival run-in.

Tait, on loan from Hibernian, has been out for four months after damaging his ankle ligaments in the 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers in December.

But he made a positive return to action in last Friday’s 1-0 win at Championship leaders Queen’s Park and hopes it’s the sign of things to come.

“It was an amazing feeling to be back out there,” said Tait.

“I did my ankle ligaments at Raith. I thought it was a really bad one at first but an initial scan showed it was clearer than I feared.

Dylan Tait damaged his ankle ligaments at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“But when I tried to come back it didn’t seem to heal. It’s been frustrating but I’m starting to feel a lot better.

“I don’t feel like I’ve had a proper run of games here. The fans don’t really know what type of player I am yet.

“I want to show people how good I can be. Hopefully I can get a run in the team until the end of the season and help Arbroath stay up.”

Dylan Tait: Dale Hilson predicted winning goal

Dylan Tait celebrating Dale Hilson’s late winner. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Tait has praised matchwinner Dale Hilson.

Tait sat next to Hilson on the Lichties bench until the pair came on for the final 22 minutes of the win over Queen’s Park.

And Tait revealed that Hilson did his homework on Spiders defender Stephen Eze before robbing him of the ball for the eventual winner.

Tait added: “I was quite funny watching the first half with Dale.

“He was watching Sean Adarkwa up against their defender and working out how he’d play against him.

“He said if he got the chance he’d ‘chop’ the defender.

“Then he came on and did exactly that!

“He chopped the defender and went on to stick the ball away.”

