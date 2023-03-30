Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath’s seven-game Championship survival run-in

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Tait is hoping to get the chance to showcase his talents to the Arbroath fans in their seven-game survival run-in.

Tait, on loan from Hibernian, has been out for four months after damaging his ankle ligaments in the 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers in December.

But he made a positive return to action in last Friday’s 1-0 win at Championship leaders Queen’s Park and hopes it’s the sign of things to come.

“It was an amazing feeling to be back out there,” said Tait.

“I did my ankle ligaments at Raith. I thought it was a really bad one at first but an initial scan showed it was clearer than I feared.

“But when I tried to come back it didn’t seem to heal. It’s been frustrating but I’m starting to feel a lot better.

“I don’t feel like I’ve had a proper run of games here. The fans don’t really know what type of player I am yet.

“I want to show people how good I can be. Hopefully I can get a run in the team until the end of the season and help Arbroath stay up.”

Dylan Tait: Dale Hilson predicted winning goal

Meanwhile, Tait has praised matchwinner Dale Hilson.

Tait sat next to Hilson on the Lichties bench until the pair came on for the final 22 minutes of the win over Queen’s Park.

And Tait revealed that Hilson did his homework on Spiders defender Stephen Eze before robbing him of the ball for the eventual winner.

Tait added: “I was quite funny watching the first half with Dale.

“He was watching Sean Adarkwa up against their defender and working out how he’d play against him.

“He said if he got the chance he’d ‘chop’ the defender.

“Then he came on and did exactly that!

“He chopped the defender and went on to stick the ball away.”