Dale Hilson believes Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien has ‘led from the front’ in signing new five-year deal

Dale Hilson says Tam O’Brien has sent a clear message to the Arbroath dressing room by committing his long-term future to the club.

O’Brien has agreed a new five-year deal that will secure him at the Angus side until the summer of 2028.

And hours after the deal was announced, O’Brien played a starring role as Hilson’s late winner helped Arbroath claim a 1-0 victory over Championship leaders Queen’s Park.

That win moved Arbroath into eighth place and Hilson has praised O’Brien for leading from the front with his loyalty to Lichties.

“Tam is our captain and is a big, big player for us,” said Hilson.

“He has been a hugely influential member of our dressing room for a number of years.

“The fact that he has committed his future to the club with a long-term deal sends a message to us all.

“It shows leadership as our captain is willing to stay and fight for this club. He’s showing the way.”

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell added: “Why is everyone at Arbroath so happy at Tam’s new deal?

“It’s probably because Tam is as good as any player in the league.

“Michael McKenna won player of the year last year but Tam ran him very, very close.

“There have been a couple of times where Tam could have gone away but he’s committed his future.

“He’ll be here now until he’s 36 and each and every Arbroath fan will be thrilled with that news. I’m delighted for him.”

Dale Hilson hails ‘unbelievable’ Arbroath defence

Hilson refused to take the credit for Arbroath’s 1-0 victory at Queen’s Park despite his 76th minute winner.

He stepped off the bench to rob Stephen Eze and coolly slot home from ten yards.

Arbroath made a series of goal-line clearances and kept the league’s top scorers at bay.

And selfless striker Hilson prefers to hand the defence the credit.

He added: “Thankfully I’ve managed to get the team get three points with that goal.

“But it’s all about the team, not me.

“The team were magnificent all over the park before I came on and when I came on.

“Look at the defence. They were blocking everything Queen’s Park threw at them.

“I watched it from the sideline in the first half and I was cheering their blocks almost like we’d scored a goal.

“Tam O’Brien and Lewis Banks made two unbelievable goal-line blocks to help us win.”