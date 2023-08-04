Forfar Loch toilets closed for four weeks for drainage repairs

Forfar Loch toilets have been closed for four weeks due to drainage issues.

The public toilets at Forfar Loch Country Park have been shut after an inspection found that the drainage in the building was due some repairs.

Forfar Loch Country Park is a popular spot in Angus, home to Forfar Sailing Club and a prime spot for local anglers.

Visitors can also find Strathmore Cricket Club and Strathmore Rugby Football Club on the park outskirts, both only a stone throw away from the loch.

The repairs to the public toilets could take up to a month, Angus Council said.

‘Essential repairs’ to Forfar Loch toilets

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “A site inspection has identified the need for some remedial work to be carried out on the drainage at the building.

“The public toilets will remain closed for the duration of this work, which is estimated to take about four weeks to complete.

The spokesperson added: “These are essential repairs and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while they are carried out.”