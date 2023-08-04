46 untaxed vehicles clamped by DVLA in Tayside crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

46 untaxed vehicles clamped by DVLA in Tayside crackdown

The action took place in Forfar and Fintry on Wednesday.

By Poppy Watson
A row of cars on Service Road in Forfar were clamped. Image: Martin Gray.
A row of cars have been clamped in a crackdown that saw 46 vehicles in the Tayside area targeted.

The DVLA’s (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) partner NSL Services locked up 30 vehicles in Forfar and 16 vehicles in Fintry, Dundee, on Wednesday.

Owners of the untaxed motors are given 24 hours to pay a £100 fine or run the risk of their transportation being impounded.

The action has caused a stir on social media after a picture of three clamped cars on Service Road in Forfar – seemingly an unfortunate coincidence – prompted hundreds of reactions in a community Facebook group.

A spokesperson for the DVLA says the checks formed part of its day-to-day enforcement activities.

DVLA targeted dozens of vehicles in the Dundee area this week. Image: Supplied.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “As part of their day-to-day enforcement activities, DVLA’s national wheel clamping partner (NSL) goes to different areas of the country to clamp or impound any untaxed vehicles seen.

“Whilst over 98% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly, it is right that we take action against those who break the law and don’t tax their vehicle.”

What is the law relating to clamping?

Vehicles can be clamped or instantly impounded if untaxed.

To get a vehicle unclamped, the owner must call the number on the back of the INF32 leaflet that was left on their vehicle.

If the vehicle has already been removed, the owner should contact their local police station or call NSL to find out where it has been taken.

They must then pay a release fee and show confirmation or a receipt to prove they have now paid their vehicle tax.

