46 untaxed vehicles clamped by DVLA in Tayside crackdown

A row of cars have been clamped in a crackdown that saw 46 vehicles in the Tayside area targeted.

The DVLA’s (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) partner NSL Services locked up 30 vehicles in Forfar and 16 vehicles in Fintry, Dundee, on Wednesday.

Owners of the untaxed motors are given 24 hours to pay a £100 fine or run the risk of their transportation being impounded.

The action has caused a stir on social media after a picture of three clamped cars on Service Road in Forfar – seemingly an unfortunate coincidence – prompted hundreds of reactions in a community Facebook group.

A spokesperson for the DVLA says the checks formed part of its day-to-day enforcement activities.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “As part of their day-to-day enforcement activities, DVLA’s national wheel clamping partner (NSL) goes to different areas of the country to clamp or impound any untaxed vehicles seen.

“Whilst over 98% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly, it is right that we take action against those who break the law and don’t tax their vehicle.”

What is the law relating to clamping?

Vehicles can be clamped or instantly impounded if untaxed.

To get a vehicle unclamped, the owner must call the number on the back of the INF32 leaflet that was left on their vehicle.

If the vehicle has already been removed, the owner should contact their local police station or call NSL to find out where it has been taken.

They must then pay a release fee and show confirmation or a receipt to prove they have now paid their vehicle tax.