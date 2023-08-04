30 windows smashed at Dundee new-build housing site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

30 windows smashed at Dundee new-build housing site

The windows of four construction vehicles were also damaged.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Summerfield Avenue. Image: Google Maps
Summerfield Avenue. Image: Google Maps

A balaclava-wearing teenage vandal has caused tens of thousands of pounds damage at a building site in Dundee.

Around 30 windows were smashed at newly built houses in the Whitfield area of the city.

The windows of four construction vehicles were also damaged, with total damages estimated at £20,000.

Police say they are looking for a young teenager wearing a balaclava in connection with the incident on August 2.

Suspect is in ‘early teens’

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers in Dundee are appealing for information following vandalism at a construction site.

“The incident happened around 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 2 in Summerfield Avenue.”

Police Constable Andrew Masterston of Longhaugh Police Station said: “Nearly 30 windows were smashed at newly-built houses, along with damage caused to windows of four construction vehicles.

“The estimated value of the damage is £20,000.

“We are keen to trace a suspect, described as being in his early teens, wearing a blue T-shirt with a white crocodile pattern thereon, dark tracksuit bottoms, black and grey boots, and a grey balaclava.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0712 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

