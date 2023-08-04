30 windows smashed at Dundee new-build housing site

A balaclava-wearing teenage vandal has caused tens of thousands of pounds damage at a building site in Dundee.

Around 30 windows were smashed at newly built houses in the Whitfield area of the city.

The windows of four construction vehicles were also damaged, with total damages estimated at £20,000.

Police say they are looking for a young teenager wearing a balaclava in connection with the incident on August 2.

Suspect is in ‘early teens’

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers in Dundee are appealing for information following vandalism at a construction site.

“The incident happened around 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 2 in Summerfield Avenue.”

Police Constable Andrew Masterston of Longhaugh Police Station said: “Nearly 30 windows were smashed at newly-built houses, along with damage caused to windows of four construction vehicles.

“The estimated value of the damage is £20,000.

“We are keen to trace a suspect, described as being in his early teens, wearing a blue T-shirt with a white crocodile pattern thereon, dark tracksuit bottoms, black and grey boots, and a grey balaclava.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0712 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.