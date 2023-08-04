Tayside and Fife Explorers being pulled out of camp at World Scout Jamboree

Thirty-six Explorer Scouts from the east of Scotland are amongst 3,240 UK Scouts and around 1000 UK adult volunteers being moved into hotel accommodation as extreme heat leads to chaos at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

While The Courier understands that teenagers from Tayside and Fife have largely been “doing ok” in the challenging conditions, hundreds of young people from other units have fallen ill at the outdoor World Scout Jamboree, which is being attended by more than 40,000 young people from around the world.

The British group of more than 4,000, the largest in attendance, is moving from their campsite to hotels amid 35C temperatures and reports of “hellish” conditions.

‘Disappointment for some’

The South Korean government said it is sending water and medics to the site.

A spokesperson for UK Scouts said: “UK Scouts are transferring our young people and adult volunteers from the jamboree site at SaeManGeum to Seoul.

“We will start moving our people to hotel accommodation over the next two days.

“As we are the largest contingent, our hope is that this helps alleviate the pressure on the site overall.

“We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea.

“Young people will travel home as originally planned from August 13.

“While we have been on site at the jamboree, the UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organisers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale.”

Trip of lifetime for Tayside and Fife participants

Thirty-six Explorer Scouts from the east of Scotland embarked upon a trip of a lifetime to South Korea on July 25, as previewed by The Courier.

The contingent of 14 to 17 year-olds from Unit 4 East Scotland have been mixing with almost 50,000 Scouts from across the globe at the 25th World Scout Jamboree (25WSJ).

The once-in-four-years event is taking place from August 1 to August 12 at a newly built campground in Saemangeum, Jeollabuk-do, encompassing 8.8 square km beside a national park.

The opening ceremony took place on Wednesday August 2.

However, so much rain fell in advance that tents had to be pitched on pallets.

This has been followed by reports that hundreds of international Scouts have fallen ill as a sweltering heat wave sweeps the country.

How were Scouts selected?

The Tayside and Fife participants were due to camp for 12 nights at the mass gathering after five days of sight-seeing in and around the capital city Seoul.

A rigorous selection weekend for the East of Scotland contingent took place at the Jock Neish Scouting Centre near Forfar in November 2021, whittling numbers down from 136 applicants.

Youngsters then had to raise £4000 each to cover their costs.

The Courier understands from a source close to the East of Scotland contingent that the Tayside and Fife teenagers have been “having a great time” and “doing well”.

However, they had been aware of “issues” affecting other units including heat exhaustion and mosquito bites.

Inevitably, Explorers would be disappointed that they had to move away from the jamboree.

However, they were sure to make the most of the whole experience and the time they have left.

What does the jamboree hope to achieve?

Ninety units from across the UK are involved with 3,240 UK Scouts supported by 360 volunteer leaders from the UK.

The UK has also provided over 900 volunteers to join the international team of volunteers supporting the event.

The World Scout Jamboree (WSJ) is a World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) event, which happens every four years.

Each time it is hosted by a different country.

A major aim of the UK contingent is for young voices to become “trailblazers” when it comes to tackling global issues.