Ian Murray welcomes return of Raith Rovers star with ‘unfinished business’

Euan Murray sealed his return to Stark's Park this week, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray was 'delighted' to seal the return of Euan Murray to Stark's Park. Images: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister and SNS.
Raith Rovers made no secret over the last couple of weeks of their desire to add another centre-back.

This week, they finally got their man when Euan Murray returned to Stark’s Park on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old spent two years at Rovers before a move to Dunfermline in 2019 and wasn’t included in the squad for Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Albion Rovers in the Viaplay Cup.

Euan Murray signed a two-year deal at Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.

With a week until their next match, versus Kilmarnock, it’s a matter of readying the player in time so he can feature.

Hungry player

“I’m really happy to get Euan back here,” the Rovers boss told Courier Sport. “We’ve been waiting for about five weeks.

“We met him and he was really hungry to come but there was stuff we couldn’t control that was holding up the deal.

“He’s an incredibly aggressive centre-half. He’s got brilliant experience, he’s got unfinished business here as well.

Euan Murray is back at Stark’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.

“I’m delighted to get him in. We need to get him up to speed, he’s not quite there – the English guys go back a bit later than us.

“We’ve got eight days now to get him ready and hopefully he’ll feature against Kilmarnock.”

Sold on club vision

Still under contract at Hartlepool until recently, the defender had to negotiate his exit to rejoin his former. Pools team-mate Jack Hamilton in Kirkcaldy.

“We were just waiting, really, because he was dying to come back up the road,” added Ian Murray. “I know he had other offers on the table as well.

Euan Murray previously spent two years at Raith Rovers.

“We brought him in, we showed him around and we showed him our vision of what we’re trying to do. He’s going to be a good fit for us.

“He’s a brilliant centre-half to have in the Championship along with Keith. We’ve got two solid centre-halves there now, we’ve got Dylan Corr and Adam Masson giving them competition.”

Hamilton is set to rejoin training this week after picking up an ankle knock in training on Sunday.

Ethan Ross and Ross Millen could also take part at Rugby Park but Aidan Connolly, Scott Brown and Ross Matthews will again miss out.

Hamilton return

“Jack took a wee knock in training on Sunday, just a tiny wee tweak to his ankle so we just rested him,” added the Raith manager.

“We’re positive Jack will be back in training in the next couple of days. Tuesday night was purely precautionary.

Jack Hamilton trains with Keith Watson under the watch of manager Ian Murray. Image: Raith Rovers.

“We’ve got to be careful with Jack and make sure he’s right.”

No new signings are expected between now and their next Viaplay Cup match but Rovers are still looking to add to their squad.

The Rovers boss would like to add defensive cover, another forward option and – depending on injuries – another midfielder.

“If we didn’t have these games, it wouldn’t be such a rush,” he said. “So we just have to be patient a wee bit.”

