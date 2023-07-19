Woman’s anger after furniture set on fire outside Dundee flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Woman’s anger after furniture set on fire outside Dundee flats

Resident Samara Gallego believes Dundee City Council should have cleared the items left outside her home before they could be vandalised.

By Andrew Robson
Fire damage at Clepington Court in Dundee
The fire damage at Clepington Court. Image: Samara Gallego

A woman has told of her anger after furniture was set on fire outside her Dundee home – melting a pipe and leaving the building scorched.

Samara Gallego was at her home on Saturday night when she spotted a cloud of black smoke coming from an underpass beneath her flat.

The 35-year-old says the blaze started when furniture left below the Clepington Court block was set alight.

The underpass has been left blackened by the blaze, which was extinguished before it could spread to the building.

Furniture left outside Dundee flats ‘would take weeks to collect’

Samara claims she had previously complained to Dundee City Council about the furniture being left outside the flats, believing it posed a fire hazard.

However, she was told it would be weeks before the local authority could uplift the goods – which are understood to have been left out for collection by a neighbour.

The residential childcare worker said: “We spotted the fire very quickly because we saw the smoke rising up from below the flat just after 9.30pm, so we went down to have a look.

Clepington Court, Dundee
The flats at Clepington Court. Image: Google Maps

“That’s when we saw the fire and phoned the fire brigade.

“My worry is that if it had happened in the middle of the night we wouldn’t have noticed the smoke.”

Samara was forced to leave the flat after the fire.

She has since returned but is unable to use the bathroom after one of her pipes melted.

Water pouring out of melted pipe

She said: “Even just this morning when I was washing the dishes I could hear all the water going onto the floor because the pipe has melted.”

Samara believes the risk of a fire could have been reduced if the council had acted quicker to collect the items – claiming she and her neighbours were given a date of August 2 for the uplift.

She added: “I understand that they’re really busy, but there was a bath, a fridge, sofas, beds and everything else downstairs and we told them it was a fire hazard.

“There are people out there that set things on fire just because they want to.

“It could have been prevented.”

Fire damage at Clepington Court flat
The damage includes a melted water pipe on the wall. Image: Samara Gallego

The council has since removed the furniture but only after the fire had taken place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a fire in the Clepington Court area of Dundee.

“There were no reported injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson did not address the uplift complaint, but said: “We would encourage anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.”

More from Dundee

Nick Nestorenko will graduate on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Ukrainian student who fled war-torn country almost a decade ago set to graduate from…
Matthew Bellhouse-Moran and Ray Macfarlane in front of HMS Unicorn.
Future of Dundee's HMS Unicorn secured with huge £1.1m donation
Netta Spence, former life president of the Phibbies has died.
Obituary: Netta Spence, teacher, and member of Broughty Ferry Phibbies for 75 years
Scott Kyles outside his home in Leith Walk, Dundee. Image: Scott Kyles/Facebook.
Dundee residents take action after claiming neglect has turned street into 'jungle'
Paul Rice was jailed for nine months. Image: DCT Media
Dundee thug who attacked three police officers is jailed
Ruairidh Milton, founder of Forward Your Fitness.
New gym rejected by Dundee City Council over 'town centre first' policy
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Dundee slasher left victim with 12cm facial cut
Andrew Hunter's mask slipped when he brutally murdered his wife in 1987. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Andrew Hunter: Do answers to unsolved murders lie in grave of depraved Carnoustie killer?
Jane Morrison (right), and her wife Jacky Morrison-Hart who died in October 2020, aged 49, after contracting coronavirus while at Ninewells Hospital
Perthshire woman who lost wife to Ninewells Hospital-acquired Covid tells UK inquiry of trauma
Bryony Duthie, second left, with mum Stephanie, left, aunt Brooke and Brooke's fiance Connor Brown
Family 'praying for miracle' as Dundee teen, 18, fights for life in Spanish hospital