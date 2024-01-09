Plan lodged for 11 industrial units in Alyth after flooding all-clear

A planning application has been submitted to significantly expand a small industrial estate in Alyth.

Alexander Murdoch wants to increase the size of the Mornity Industrial Estate off Airlie Street, east of Alyth Health Centre.

The estate is currently occupied by Alyth Autobody Shop, a car breakdown and repair service.

But Mr Murdoch, who also runs a school minibus and taxi service in the town, wants to add 11 commercial and eight storage units on 0.517 hectares of land adjacent to the site.

Plan to expand Alyth’s Mornity Industrial Estate

The planning application follows a positive flood-risk assessment of the land.

A Sepa flood map indicates that a significant portion of the site is at risk of surface water (pluvial) flooding.

But November’s report by Kaya Consulting stated that the area did not flood when Storm Babet hit the previous month.

This was despite the Kirriemuir STW rain gauge recording 110mm over 48 hours – equivalent to a 100-year event.

The report concluded: “The site is designed to be compatible with flooding, with buildings designed to flood and adequate compensatory storage provided for those elements of the proposed development situated in the floodplain.”

Applicant says scheme would ‘boost local economy’

Mr Murdoch’s supporting statement said: “Given the small size of Alyth, a lot of its residents have to commute to work in similar industrial premises out with the town.

“The new industrial units will help to boost the local economy and provide more employment opportunities for local people.

“As well as the industrial units, the proposed development will include storage containers, which in turn will meet the demand for self-storage facilities.

“The demand of self-storage containers in Alyth has been demonstrated by the extreme popularity of the existing containers on the opposite side of Airlie Street.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the application.