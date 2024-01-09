Plan lodged for 11 industrial units in Alyth after flooding all-clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plan lodged for 11 industrial units in Alyth after flooding all-clear

The proposal also includes eight storage units off Airlie Street.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Mornity Industrial Estate, Alyth.
Alyth's Mornity Industrial Estate could be significantly expanded. Image: Kaya Consulting

A planning application has been submitted to significantly expand a small industrial estate in Alyth.

Alexander Murdoch wants to increase the size of the Mornity Industrial Estate off Airlie Street, east of Alyth Health Centre.

The estate is currently occupied by Alyth Autobody Shop, a car breakdown and repair service.

But Mr Murdoch, who also runs a school minibus and taxi service in the town, wants to add 11 commercial and eight storage units on 0.517 hectares of land adjacent to the site.

Plan to expand Alyth’s Mornity Industrial Estate

The planning application follows a positive flood-risk assessment of the land.

A Sepa flood map indicates that a significant portion of the site is at risk of surface water (pluvial) flooding.

But November’s report by Kaya Consulting stated that the area did not flood when Storm Babet hit the previous month.

Mornity Industrial Estate off Airlie Street, east of Alyth Health Centre.
The site is at risk of surface water flooding. Image: Kaya Consulting

This was despite the Kirriemuir STW rain gauge recording 110mm over 48 hours – equivalent to a 100-year event.

The report concluded: “The site is designed to be compatible with flooding, with buildings designed to flood and adequate compensatory storage provided for those elements of the proposed development situated in the floodplain.”

Applicant says scheme would ‘boost local economy’

Mr Murdoch’s supporting statement said: “Given the small size of Alyth, a lot of its residents have to commute to work in similar industrial premises out with the town.

“The new industrial units will help to boost the local economy and provide more employment opportunities for local people.

“As well as the industrial units, the proposed development will include storage containers, which in turn will meet the demand for self-storage facilities.

“The demand of self-storage containers in Alyth has been demonstrated by the extreme popularity of the existing containers on the opposite side of Airlie Street.”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the application.

More from Perth & Kinross

Stewart Milne development in Hunter's Meadow, Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Stewart Milne: Tayside new build projects in crisis after housing giant goes bust
James Murdoch's appeal failed.
Death row dog that attacked two Perthshire pets will be destroyed after legal appeal…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving Picture shows; Fraser McIntyre. A93 Blairgowrie to Perth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Mechanic keeps licence after five-vehicle near-miss on A93 Perth-Blairgowrie road
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Animal neglect Picture shows; Iain Grindlay. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 08/01/2024
Animal ban for Perthshire farmer who neglected cattle and pigs
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Robert Burns Lounge, County Place, Perth GV Picture shows; Robert Burns Lounge, County Place, Perth GV. .. Supplied by Google Date; Unknown
Two steak knives seized from drunk man found unconscious outside Perth city centre pub
3D printed gun stock image.
Police find 3D printed gun in Tayside for first time
Jack Milne at work for Savills.
Teen says leading Perth High School to football glory helped him bag job at…
Bank of Scotland in Kinross
Call for Kinross banking hub as businesses face long journeys to Fife to manage…
Omann Javed at Haute Dolci in Perth on Monday January 8 2024.
First look inside Perth's new dessert café Haute Dolci
3
Glenisla golf club house and course in countryside setting near Alyth
60 new homes planned for former Perthshire golf course

Conversation