Dundee linked with loan move for son of ex-Dundee United boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee linked with loan move for son of ex-Dundee United boss

The Dark Blues are reportedly tracking Burnley strike prospect Michael Mellon.

By Sean Hamilton
Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.
Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.

Dundee have been linked with a loan swoop for Burnley’s Michael Mellon, son of former Dundee United boss Micky.

Highly rated Mellon (20) has been recalled by his parent club following an eye-catching loan spell at Morecambe in the first half of the season.

The Scotland U/21 striker has notched 15 goals in 27 appearances for the League Two outfit and Burnley are keen for him to step up to a higher level between now and the end of the current campaign.

Michael Mellon in action for Morecambe in November. Image: Shutterstock

According to the Daily Record, that has alerted both Dundee and Ross County in Scotland, with a number of English sides also interested.

Dundee already have a strong relationship with Burnley, who currently have Dara Costelloe on loan at Dens Park, having also just recalled Marcel Lewis from Tayside to Turf Moor.

Should the Dee’s reported interest solidify, their hopes of beating Ross County to Mellon will be strengthened by recent comments from Staggies boss Derek Adams about the relative strength of the Highland side and Morecambe, whom he left to take charge in Dingwall.

Michael Mellon celebrates after scoring in a Morecambe win over Salford City in September. Image: Shutterstock

After Dundee doled out a last-minute defeat to Adams’ County side in December, Adams railed against the standard of Scottish football and claimed Morecambe were “miles better” than the Staggies.

He told reporters: “I’ve left a side down in England’s League Two that is miles better than this team. And that’s saying something.

“We had the bottom budget in League Two and we were a hundred times better than this. A hundred times.”

More from Dundee FC

Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan's Dundee impact assessed and the stat that compares to Old Firm stars
Dundee's 2023 departures - where are they now?
Dundee's 2023 summer departures - where are they now?
Marcel Lewis is yet to make his Dundee debut. Image: SNS
Dundee loanee Marcel Lewis heads back to Burnley
Dundee and their supporters have had plenty to celebrate in the first half of this season. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have been superb up to winter break - but here's where…
Dundee head of girls pathway Micheil Russell Smith in coaching action. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee want to 'kick on' with plans for women's team as key factors revealed
4
Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson works on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee waterlogged pitch battles cannot continue - Premiership deserves better
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane made his first appearance of the season against Dundee.
Dundee v St Johnstone new date confirmed as Dark Blues' postponed festive fixtures rescheduled
Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Owen Beck: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails ‘big steps’ made by loan star at…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Ibrox. Image: PA
Dundee half-term report card: Tony Docherty's first six months rated
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee stadium designer promises ‘21st-century fan experience'
2

Conversation