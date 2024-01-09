Dundee linked with loan move for son of ex-Dundee United boss

Dundee have been linked with a loan swoop for Burnley’s Michael Mellon, son of former Dundee United boss Micky.

Highly rated Mellon (20) has been recalled by his parent club following an eye-catching loan spell at Morecambe in the first half of the season.

The Scotland U/21 striker has notched 15 goals in 27 appearances for the League Two outfit and Burnley are keen for him to step up to a higher level between now and the end of the current campaign.

According to the Daily Record, that has alerted both Dundee and Ross County in Scotland, with a number of English sides also interested.

Dundee already have a strong relationship with Burnley, who currently have Dara Costelloe on loan at Dens Park, having also just recalled Marcel Lewis from Tayside to Turf Moor.

Should the Dee’s reported interest solidify, their hopes of beating Ross County to Mellon will be strengthened by recent comments from Staggies boss Derek Adams about the relative strength of the Highland side and Morecambe, whom he left to take charge in Dingwall.

After Dundee doled out a last-minute defeat to Adams’ County side in December, Adams railed against the standard of Scottish football and claimed Morecambe were “miles better” than the Staggies.

He told reporters: “I’ve left a side down in England’s League Two that is miles better than this team. And that’s saying something.

“We had the bottom budget in League Two and we were a hundred times better than this. A hundred times.”