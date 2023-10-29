Son of former Dundee United boss nets first senior hat-trick in English football

Michael Mellon, the son of ex-Dundee United boss Micky, was in dreamland after scoring his first hat-trick in senior football for Morecambe against AFC Wimbledon.

The Scotland U/21 star – on loan in League Two from English Premier League side Burnley – bagged a second-half treble in the Shrimps’ 4-1 win on Saturday, with the final goal coming just two minutes from time.

Blackpool-born Michael, 19, told the club website: “I’m delighted. It’s brilliant to be honest.

“I’ve only ever had one match ball, back in the U/23s.

“I’m probably going to give this to my mum and I think she’ll like that.”

And he joked: “The aim now is to try and get four now in a game!”

‘Michael is prolific’

Morecambe manager Derek Adams was delighted for the youngster, who has now scored 10 goals in 15 games on loan at the Mazuma Stadium.

Adams told beIN Sports: “Michael is prolific and really can score goals.

“He did ever so well to get his hat-trick and it was a very good performance from him today.

“He was always in and around the 18-yard box and getting in on the end of crosses and when you have a player like that in good form it always gives you a chance.”

Michael is under contract at Burnley until the summer of 2025.