Son of former Dundee United boss nets first senior hat-trick in English football

The 19-year-old Scotland U/21 striker is enjoying life in League Two on loan from top-flight side Burnley.

By The Courier Sport Team
No9 Michael Mellon celebrates his hat-trick goal. Image: Paul Thompson/ProSports/Shutterstock.
No9 Michael Mellon celebrates his hat-trick goal. Image: Paul Thompson/ProSports/Shutterstock.

Michael Mellon, the son of ex-Dundee United boss Micky, was in dreamland after scoring his first hat-trick in senior football for Morecambe against AFC Wimbledon.

The Scotland U/21 star – on loan in League Two from English Premier League side Burnley – bagged a second-half treble in the Shrimps’ 4-1 win on Saturday, with the final goal coming just two minutes from time.

Blackpool-born Michael, 19, told the club website: “I’m delighted. It’s brilliant to be honest.

“I’ve only ever had one match ball, back in the U/23s.

Michael Mellon makes it 4-1 to Morecambe.
Former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon.

“I’m probably going to give this to my mum and I think she’ll like that.”

And he joked: “The aim now is to try and get four now in a game!”

‘Michael is prolific’

Morecambe manager Derek Adams was delighted for the youngster, who has now scored 10 goals in 15 games on loan at the Mazuma Stadium.

Adams told beIN Sports: “Michael is prolific and really can score goals.

Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.

“He did ever so well to get his hat-trick and it was a very good performance from him today.

“He was always in and around the 18-yard box and getting in on the end of crosses and when you have a player like that in good form it always gives you a chance.”

Michael is under contract at Burnley until the summer of 2025.

