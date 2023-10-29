Plans to ease Enchanted Forest A9 traffic chaos revealed as SGN apologise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to ease Enchanted Forest A9 traffic chaos revealed as SGN apologise

Motorists were facing hour-long delays near the tourist attraction on Saturday afternoon.

By James Simpson
A9 Delays for enchanted forest staff near Dunkeld
Drivers are continuing to face delays on the A9. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

SGN has issued an apology as the gas firm vows to help ease the A9 Dunkeld roadworks disruption.

The gas giants came under fire from all corners over traffic delays, as a new pipeline is being installed.

Motorists faced hour-long queues on Saturday – both southbound and northbound – after a week of chaos.

The Enchanted Forest executive director, Nela Popovic, and MSP John Swinney were amongst those calling for a halt to the roadworks.

Ms Popovic penned an open letter to SGN CEO, Mark Wild, on Saturday, pleading for the project to be stopped.

The Enchanted Forrest near Pitlochry.
The Enchanted Forest is one of Pitlochry’s most popular tourist attractions. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In the letter, which has now been viewed thousands of times online, she claimed customers were facing three-hour delays and demanding refunds.

In the face of mounting pressure, SGN confirmed changes were being made to help ease the congestion.

What is SGN doing?

  • Traffic lights will now be managed manually until the Enchanted Forest event finishes on November 5.
  • From Monday a breakdown truck will remain on-site at all times, to remove any broken-down vehicles from the road as quickly as possible.

Whilst the project to install a new pipeline is essential, SGN said it understood the frustration of motorists.

A spokesperson said: “We understand that motorists have been experiencing delays in the A9 at various times since phase 2 of our project began on Monday October 23.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience being caused and completely understand the frustrations of motorists caught up in the tailbacks.

“We’re continuing to work in close consultation with BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland, the local authority, and our contractor Morrison Energy Services.”

Those commuting on the route are still being advised to plan for more time on their journey.

With the works expected to last until March 2024, motorists will receive some reprieve when the works are paused over Christmas.

To minimise disruption over the festive period both lanes will reopen until January 8.

