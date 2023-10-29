Plans to ease Enchanted Forest A9 traffic chaos revealed as SGN apologise

SGN has issued an apology as the gas firm vows to help ease the A9 Dunkeld roadworks disruption.

The gas giants came under fire from all corners over traffic delays, as a new pipeline is being installed.

Motorists faced hour-long queues on Saturday – both southbound and northbound – after a week of chaos.

The Enchanted Forest executive director, Nela Popovic, and MSP John Swinney were amongst those calling for a halt to the roadworks.

Ms Popovic penned an open letter to SGN CEO, Mark Wild, on Saturday, pleading for the project to be stopped.

In the letter, which has now been viewed thousands of times online, she claimed customers were facing three-hour delays and demanding refunds.

In the face of mounting pressure, SGN confirmed changes were being made to help ease the congestion.

What is SGN doing?

Traffic lights will now be managed manually until the Enchanted Forest event finishes on November 5.

From Monday a breakdown truck will remain on-site at all times, to remove any broken-down vehicles from the road as quickly as possible.

Whilst the project to install a new pipeline is essential, SGN said it understood the frustration of motorists.

A spokesperson said: “We understand that motorists have been experiencing delays in the A9 at various times since phase 2 of our project began on Monday October 23.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience being caused and completely understand the frustrations of motorists caught up in the tailbacks.

“We’re continuing to work in close consultation with BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland, the local authority, and our contractor Morrison Energy Services.”

Those commuting on the route are still being advised to plan for more time on their journey.

With the works expected to last until March 2024, motorists will receive some reprieve when the works are paused over Christmas.

To minimise disruption over the festive period both lanes will reopen until January 8.