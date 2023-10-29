3 Dundee talking points from late show at Livingston – turning the tables, VAR and new Dees on the block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee talking points from late show at Livingston – turning the tables, VAR and new Dees on the block

The Dark Blues picked up a key three points at Livi to shoot up the Premiership table.

Dundee go 2-0 up at Livingston through Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Heading into the final 10 minutes at Livingston it looked like being another incredibly frustrating day of Premiership football for Dundee.

They hadn’t scored in their previous two games, the last goal stretching back over a month previous.

Combined with VAR denying Amadou Bakayoko’s second-half goal, had the match at the Tony Macaroni ended 0-0 again then ‘frustrating’ would have been nowhere near strong enough to sum up dark blue feelings.

After a turgid first half, they’d been the better side in the second period even before a nasty Cristian Montano stamp brought a red card.

Dundee celebrate in front of travelling fans at Livingston. Image: SNS

Following Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against Ross County and the earlier dropped points at St Johnstone, another draw in a match where they’d been on top would have brought real concern.

In that moment, you need someone to step up – Joe Shaughnessy was that man, netting the first brace of his 12-year senior career.

What a three-minute spell it could be for Dundee and their entire season.

Turning tables

Anyone who’d seen Dundee this term would recognise their points tally fell short of the performances they’d put in.

Lots of draws showed a team hard to beat but was also evidence of a side lacking that cutting edge when it mattered.

It felt like it might be the same old story.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Dundee at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee found themselves frustrated at Livi. Image: SNS

Chances had come and gone, Amadou Bakayoko was in on goal and also missed a late header, Zak Rudden went one-on-one but missed the target and VAR ruled one out too.

There were plenty of shots but still that goal wouldn’t come. The Dark Blues, though, kept going.

And eventually Livi’s defence faltered, failing to deal with a long Aaron Donnelly throw to allow Shaughnessy to bundle home.

And the second was a nicely worked corner kick with Shaughnessy again in the right place at the right time.

Ahead of the game, concern had come from not scoring. Suddenly the stats are turned around completely.

Those two 0-0s look much, much better followed up by a victory. Because now it’s not about how long it’s been since Dundee scored, it’s how long since they conceded.

The last time Trevor Carson was beaten was September 23 against Kilmarnock – 279 minutes of Premiership football ago.

That makes pretty good reading.

VAR

A year now since the introduction of Video Assistant Referees, interventions continue to frustrate.

It feels like officials are looking for reasons to disallow goals rather than giving benefit of the doubt to attacking sides.

It’s an entertainment business, let’s get that sorted please.

Referee Willie Collum rules out a goal for Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS
Goals like Bakayoko’s ‘opener’ on the hour at Livingston should be given. Rudden and Jordan McGhee are both offside but neither affects the sightline of goalkeeper Shamal George.

To be fair, the VAR stepped in correctly to see Montano’s stamp on Malachi Boateng punished. That is VAR working effectively, helping the referee to the correct decision.

But overall the experience of VAR checks in stadiums is infuriating.

New Dees on the block

Manager Tony Docherty threw in some surprises with his starting XI.

Three changes saw a debut for Aaron Donnelly, a first start for Mo Sylla and a return from injury for Lyall Cameron.

Mo Sylla made his first start for Dundee since his summer move. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Docherty admitted post-match that he shouldn’t have gone with Cameron, that it was too soon after his injury picked up on Scotland U/21 duty.

That the talented youngster didn’t emerge again after half-time wasn’t a surprise, he’d had a poor day and didn’t look his usual self.

Credit to Docherty for admitting his error and taking responsibility for it.

The other two, though, made a real impact.

Donnelly came in on the left side of the back three and looked at home in a Dundee shirt.

Aaron Donnelly on debut for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
One thing that stood out in the first half was his willingness to join the attack. There was something of Steve Clarke’s Scotland about the defensive set-up – Owen Beck playing the Andy Robertson role and Donnelly the overlapping centre-back a la Kieran Tierney.

Antonio Portales tried it a couple of times on the other side, too, with Malachi Boateng dropping in to cover. It was a clear tactic from the Dark Blues and one to keep an eye on.

Sylla has shown in his brief performances so far he’s strong in the tackle and wins the ball back well.

There was plenty of that but both Donnelly and Sylla also played their part in the key opening goal.

Donnelly launched the long throw and Sylla got the assist for Shaughnessy.

To set up a goal that could kickstart Dundee’s season.

