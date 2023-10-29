3 Dundee talking points from late show at Livingston – turning the tables, VAR and new Dees on the block

Heading into the final 10 minutes at Livingston it looked like being another incredibly frustrating day of Premiership football for Dundee.

They hadn’t scored in their previous two games, the last goal stretching back over a month previous.

Combined with VAR denying Amadou Bakayoko’s second-half goal, had the match at the Tony Macaroni ended 0-0 again then ‘frustrating’ would have been nowhere near strong enough to sum up dark blue feelings.

After a turgid first half, they’d been the better side in the second period even before a nasty Cristian Montano stamp brought a red card.

Following Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against Ross County and the earlier dropped points at St Johnstone, another draw in a match where they’d been on top would have brought real concern.

In that moment, you need someone to step up – Joe Shaughnessy was that man, netting the first brace of his 12-year senior career.

What a three-minute spell it could be for Dundee and their entire season.

Turning tables

Anyone who’d seen Dundee this term would recognise their points tally fell short of the performances they’d put in.

Lots of draws showed a team hard to beat but was also evidence of a side lacking that cutting edge when it mattered.

It felt like it might be the same old story.

Chances had come and gone, Amadou Bakayoko was in on goal and also missed a late header, Zak Rudden went one-on-one but missed the target and VAR ruled one out too.

There were plenty of shots but still that goal wouldn’t come. The Dark Blues, though, kept going.

And eventually Livi’s defence faltered, failing to deal with a long Aaron Donnelly throw to allow Shaughnessy to bundle home.

And the second was a nicely worked corner kick with Shaughnessy again in the right place at the right time.

⬆️ Joe Shaughnessy's two late goals sealed a 2-0 win over ten-man Livingston and helped move Dundee up to fourth in the #cinchPrem table ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nuy32ymvrX — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 28, 2023

Ahead of the game, concern had come from not scoring. Suddenly the stats are turned around completely.

Those two 0-0s look much, much better followed up by a victory. Because now it’s not about how long it’s been since Dundee scored, it’s how long since they conceded.

The last time Trevor Carson was beaten was September 23 against Kilmarnock – 279 minutes of Premiership football ago.

That makes pretty good reading.

VAR

A year now since the introduction of Video Assistant Referees, interventions continue to frustrate.

It feels like officials are looking for reasons to disallow goals rather than giving benefit of the doubt to attacking sides.

It’s an entertainment business, let’s get that sorted please.

Goals like Bakayoko’s ‘opener’ on the hour at Livingston should be given. Rudden and Jordan McGhee are both offside but neither affects the sightline of goalkeeper Shamal George.

To be fair, the VAR stepped in correctly to see Montano’s stamp on Malachi Boateng punished. That is VAR working effectively, helping the referee to the correct decision.

But overall the experience of VAR checks in stadiums is infuriating.

New Dees on the block

Manager Tony Docherty threw in some surprises with his starting XI.

Three changes saw a debut for Aaron Donnelly, a first start for Mo Sylla and a return from injury for Lyall Cameron.

Docherty admitted post-match that he shouldn’t have gone with Cameron, that it was too soon after his injury picked up on Scotland U/21 duty.

That the talented youngster didn’t emerge again after half-time wasn’t a surprise, he’d had a poor day and didn’t look his usual self.

Credit to Docherty for admitting his error and taking responsibility for it.

The other two, though, made a real impact.

Donnelly came in on the left side of the back three and looked at home in a Dundee shirt.

One thing that stood out in the first half was his willingness to join the attack. There was something of Steve Clarke’s Scotland about the defensive set-up – Owen Beck playing the Andy Robertson role and Donnelly the overlapping centre-back a la Kieran Tierney.

Antonio Portales tried it a couple of times on the other side, too, with Malachi Boateng dropping in to cover. It was a clear tactic from the Dark Blues and one to keep an eye on.

Sylla has shown in his brief performances so far he’s strong in the tackle and wins the ball back well.

There was plenty of that but both Donnelly and Sylla also played their part in the key opening goal.

Donnelly launched the long throw and Sylla got the assist for Shaughnessy.

To set up a goal that could kickstart Dundee’s season.