Tony Docherty praises Dundee travelling fans at Livingston but admits starting line-up mistake

The Dark Blues grabbed a vital three points to shoot up the Premiership table.

By George Cran
Dundee celebrate in front of the travelling support. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty was delighted to see Dundee’s travelling support enjoy a first Premiership away win of the season.

Joe Shaughnessy’s late double earned a crucial three points for the Dark Blues with a 2-0 victory at Livingston.

That made it four unbeaten for the Dark Blues and pushed them up to fourth place in the table.

And Docherty was delighted to send the away fans went home happy after being denied an earlier win at St Johnstone following a late collapse.

“I was delighted for them,” Docherty said.

Tony Docherty fist pumps to Dundee fans. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“When I think back to the St Johnstone game when we lost a late goal, we took a good support down there and never got rewarded in that game.

“I was pleased they went up the road singing and realising their team is in fourth place.”

‘Giddy’

That position surprised Docherty after starting the weekend in 10th spot in the table.

Now only two points separate fourth and 11th ahead of Sunday’s matches.

Next up is a home clash with Rangers on Wednesday.

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates his second goal at Livingston. Image: SNS
“Before the game we did say that if we can pick up three points who knows where it’s going to take us,” he added.

“I was surprised by that but we won’t get giddy or get ahead of ourselves.

“That’s us now played nine games and we’re in a decent position but we have a tough game to come on Wednesday night.”

Lyall Cameron

There was one negative, though, from Saturday’s victory at Livi.

Lyall Cameron made his return from injury picked up on Scotland U/21 duty, playing from the start.

Lyall Cameron was replaced at half-time. Image: SNS
However, he was replaced at half-time after a below-par opening 45 minutes.

And Docherty admits it was too early for the talented youngster to be at his best.

“I take responsibility for Lyall Cameron, he maybe wasn’t ready to play,” the Dens boss said.

“He hasn’t played since Hibs and he looked a bit rusty. He’s a good player but when we brought Amadou Bakayoko on, he made the difference.

“He was really positive and contributed to the three points.”

Conversation