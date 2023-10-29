Inside incredible 4-storey Kirkcaldy home with games room and balcony overlooking the Forth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside incredible 4-storey Kirkcaldy home with games room and balcony overlooking the Forth

Park View House also boasts up to six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

By Chloe Burrell
The Kirkcaldy home features a bar/games room. Image: Bell Ingram
The Kirkcaldy home features a bar/games room. Image: Bell Ingram

A stunning six-bedroom, four-storey home with a balcony overlooking the Forth has gone up for sale in Kirkcaldy.

Park View House on Spencer Place was built in 1970 before being extended into a modern family home in 2010.

The house has been beautifully decorated by its current owners and even features a bar/games room and several outdoor seating areas.

Park View House is in a stunning location. Image: Bell Ingram

The grand entrance to the property features oak flooring and two staircases leading to both the upper and lower levels.

The main living spaces are found on this floor with an open-plan living and dining room and kitchen, a utility room, three bedrooms – one featuring an en-suite – a separate bathroom and an office, which could also be used as a bedroom.

This level also features a covered outdoor decking area with a log burner, meaning it can be used all year round.

The hallway at Park View House in Kirkcaldy is welcoming.
The beautiful wooden entrance hall. Image: Bell Ingram
Home office at Park View House in Kirkcaldy.
One room is currently in use as an office. Image: Bell Ingram
There is a large family bathroom on the first floor of Park View House in Kirkcaldy.
The main bathroom. Image: Bell Ingram
The open plan living area at Park View House in Kirkcaldy.
The beautifully decorated open-plan living space. Image: Bell Ingram
The dining area at Park View House in Kirkcaldy.
The modern living and dining area. Image: Bell Ingram
The kitchen area at Park View House in Kirkcaldy.
The kitchen features large central island. Image: Bell Ingram
One of the bedrooms at Park View House in Kirkcaldy.
One of the spacious double bedrooms. Image: Bell Ingram
One of the bedrooms at Park View House in Kirkcaldy.
Each room has a different theme. Image: Bell Ingram
One of the bedrooms at Park View House in Kirkcaldy.
The bedrooms are tastefully decorated. Image: Bell Ingram
The other bedroom at Park View House in Kirkcaldy on the second floor has an en-suite toilet.
The en-suite on the main floor. Image: Bell Ingram

On the next level up there are two further bedrooms, including a master with incredible en-suite and a separate dressing room.

Stairs then lead to the top floor, where a family room spans the width of the house, with another bathroom.

This room also offers access to a balcony that showcases those amazing Forth views.

The incredible master suite. Image: Bell Ingram
A freestanding bath and separate shower in the master en-suite. Image: Bell Ingram
The en-suite features a black, white and grey colour scheme. Image: Bell Ingram
The master also has an amazing dressing room. Image: Bell Ingram
There is a large public room on the top floor of Park View House in Kirkcaldy.
A large public room is on the top floor. Image: Bell Ingram
The top floor of Park View House in Kirkcaldy is a public room.
The room spans the width of the house. Image: Bell Ingram
The balcony at Park View House in Kirkcaldy.
The south-facing balcony soaks up the amazing Forth views. Image: Bell Ingram

The bottom floor of the house, accessed from the main entrance hallway, features another family space, currently in use as the games room/bar.

It also has access to another outdoor patio area.

The home also boasts a garage and workshop space.

The family games room at Park View House in Kirkcaldy.
The family games room is on the bottom floor. Image: Bell Ingram
Park View House in Kirkcaldy.
The entrance to the Kirkcaldy house. Image: Bell Ingram
The home covers four storeys. Image: Bell Ingram
The terraced garden. Image: Bell Ingram
An aerial view of the property showing the many outdoor spaces. Image: Bell Ingram

As well as having views of the Forth, the property overlooks Ravenscraig Park, ensuring there are plenty of nice vistas to enjoy.

In total, the house offers 400 square metres of family living.

Park View House is being marketed by Bell Ingram for offers over £600,000.

Elsewhere, another six-bedroom property is on the market in Perthshire – for a much lower price of £250,000.

Conversation