Inside incredible 4-storey Kirkcaldy home with games room and balcony overlooking the Forth

A stunning six-bedroom, four-storey home with a balcony overlooking the Forth has gone up for sale in Kirkcaldy.

Park View House on Spencer Place was built in 1970 before being extended into a modern family home in 2010.

The house has been beautifully decorated by its current owners and even features a bar/games room and several outdoor seating areas.

The grand entrance to the property features oak flooring and two staircases leading to both the upper and lower levels.

The main living spaces are found on this floor with an open-plan living and dining room and kitchen, a utility room, three bedrooms – one featuring an en-suite – a separate bathroom and an office, which could also be used as a bedroom.

This level also features a covered outdoor decking area with a log burner, meaning it can be used all year round.

On the next level up there are two further bedrooms, including a master with incredible en-suite and a separate dressing room.

Stairs then lead to the top floor, where a family room spans the width of the house, with another bathroom.

This room also offers access to a balcony that showcases those amazing Forth views.

The bottom floor of the house, accessed from the main entrance hallway, features another family space, currently in use as the games room/bar.

It also has access to another outdoor patio area.

The home also boasts a garage and workshop space.

As well as having views of the Forth, the property overlooks Ravenscraig Park, ensuring there are plenty of nice vistas to enjoy.

In total, the house offers 400 square metres of family living.

Park View House is being marketed by Bell Ingram for offers over £600,000.

