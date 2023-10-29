FIFTH lifetime driving ban for drunken Perthshire joyrider who used van ‘like a weapon’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

FIFTH lifetime driving ban for drunken Perthshire joyrider who used van ‘like a weapon’

John Phillips had already been disqualified for more than a century when he took his friend's silver Ford Transit for a spin around Alyth.

By Jamie Buchan
John Phillips following a previous appearance at Perth Sheriff Court
John Phillips following a previous appearance at Perth Sheriff Court

A drunken, car-obsessed joyrider stole his pal’s Transit van and “used it as a weapon” against a pedestrian in a Perthshire town.

John Phillips was already disqualified for more than a century when he took the silver Ford vehicle for a spin around Alyth.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how he “goaded” a member of the public, before reversing the van towards him.

Phillips appeared via video link from prison and admitted stealing the van and driving it dangerously while intoxicated and disqualified on April 8 this year.

The 33-year-old already has seven previous convictions for dangerous driving and 12 for getting behind the wheel while banned.

Laughed off disqualifications

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told the court: “At about 3.15pm, Matthew and Emma McArthur were within their home address at High Street, Alyth, alongside the accused and his partner.

“Mr Phillips, who was intoxicated, stated that he wished to go to the Co-op.

“He obtained the key for Mr McArthur’s Transit van without getting permission.”

Mrs McArthur ran after Phillips as he left the house and walked towards the vehicle.

“She made efforts to retrieve the keys,” said Ms Farmer.

John Phillips drove from High Street, Alyth, to the local Co-op in Market Square

“Mr Phillips refused to return the key and started the engine.

“This prompted Ms McArthur to get into the vehicle to encourage him to stop.

“He drove to the Co-op, swerving across the road throughout.”

Phillips parked and he and Ms McArthur went into the shop to buy vodka.

“Employees of the Co-op contacted police,” said the fiscal depute.

“Mr Phillips was observed to drive erratically.

“He appeared to be unable to control the vehicle, swerving between lanes while making hand gestures to goad members of the public.

“One person entered the road and made an attempt to punch the van.

“Mr Phillips stopped the vehicle and reversed back towards the member of the public.

“Mrs McArthur then entered the vehicle and Mr Phillips drove back to his home address.”

Police traced Phillips just after 5pm.

“Whilst under caution, he repeatedly made comments regarding how funny he thought his driving disqualification was.”

Misery

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “There’s not a great deal I can add on his behalf.

“He has a troubling history with alcohol and motor vehicles.

“When he is sober he is able to keep himself away from vehicles but when he has been taking alcohol there is a temptation for him to get himself away from some of the difficulties in his own life.”

Mr Ralph pointed out the Co-op store was only 30 seconds from the High Street house.

“So instead of walking to the shop, he has caused himself all of this misery.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Phillips appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “Mr Phillips basically steals his friend’s vehicle while under the influence, he’s disqualified, and whilst in the possession of the vehicle he uses it as a weapon against a member of the public.”

She told Phillips: “You don’t need me to tell you that you have an atrocious record for driving offences.

“The dangerous driving in this case is particularly concerning.”

Sentencing Phillips to 23 months in jail, she said: “You are a danger to yourself but you are also a danger to other people.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John Phillips following a previous appearance at Perth Sheriff Court
Clubber caught drink-driving after two nights partying in Perth
John Phillips following a previous appearance at Perth Sheriff Court
Friday court round-up — Hurling crockery at 'Spoons and abuse at Celtic Park
John Phillips following a previous appearance at Perth Sheriff Court
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
John Phillips following a previous appearance at Perth Sheriff Court
Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair
John Phillips following a previous appearance at Perth Sheriff Court
Teen stamped on man's neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery
John Phillips following a previous appearance at Perth Sheriff Court
Seven-times convicted driver drove at 60mph on 20mph Kirriemuir streets
John Phillips following a previous appearance at Perth Sheriff Court
A9 drink-driver stripped to underwear, swam into loch and was rescued by passing kayaker
John Phillips following a previous appearance at Perth Sheriff Court
Soot-covered Dundee woman who lit barbecue in pensioner's caravan sentenced
David Dickie.
No jail time for disgraced SSE project manager caught with 'sadistic' child abuse images…
John Phillips following a previous appearance at Perth Sheriff Court
Thursday court round-up — Cocaine driver and blood assault