FIFTH lifetime driving ban for drunken Perthshire joyrider who used van ‘like a weapon’

A drunken, car-obsessed joyrider stole his pal’s Transit van and “used it as a weapon” against a pedestrian in a Perthshire town.

John Phillips was already disqualified for more than a century when he took the silver Ford vehicle for a spin around Alyth.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how he “goaded” a member of the public, before reversing the van towards him.

Phillips appeared via video link from prison and admitted stealing the van and driving it dangerously while intoxicated and disqualified on April 8 this year.

The 33-year-old already has seven previous convictions for dangerous driving and 12 for getting behind the wheel while banned.

Laughed off disqualifications

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told the court: “At about 3.15pm, Matthew and Emma McArthur were within their home address at High Street, Alyth, alongside the accused and his partner.

“Mr Phillips, who was intoxicated, stated that he wished to go to the Co-op.

“He obtained the key for Mr McArthur’s Transit van without getting permission.”

Mrs McArthur ran after Phillips as he left the house and walked towards the vehicle.

“She made efforts to retrieve the keys,” said Ms Farmer.

“Mr Phillips refused to return the key and started the engine.

“This prompted Ms McArthur to get into the vehicle to encourage him to stop.

“He drove to the Co-op, swerving across the road throughout.”

Phillips parked and he and Ms McArthur went into the shop to buy vodka.

“Employees of the Co-op contacted police,” said the fiscal depute.

“Mr Phillips was observed to drive erratically.

“He appeared to be unable to control the vehicle, swerving between lanes while making hand gestures to goad members of the public.

“One person entered the road and made an attempt to punch the van.

“Mr Phillips stopped the vehicle and reversed back towards the member of the public.

“Mrs McArthur then entered the vehicle and Mr Phillips drove back to his home address.”

Police traced Phillips just after 5pm.

“Whilst under caution, he repeatedly made comments regarding how funny he thought his driving disqualification was.”

Misery

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “There’s not a great deal I can add on his behalf.

“He has a troubling history with alcohol and motor vehicles.

“When he is sober he is able to keep himself away from vehicles but when he has been taking alcohol there is a temptation for him to get himself away from some of the difficulties in his own life.”

Mr Ralph pointed out the Co-op store was only 30 seconds from the High Street house.

“So instead of walking to the shop, he has caused himself all of this misery.”

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “Mr Phillips basically steals his friend’s vehicle while under the influence, he’s disqualified, and whilst in the possession of the vehicle he uses it as a weapon against a member of the public.”

She told Phillips: “You don’t need me to tell you that you have an atrocious record for driving offences.

“The dangerous driving in this case is particularly concerning.”

Sentencing Phillips to 23 months in jail, she said: “You are a danger to yourself but you are also a danger to other people.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.