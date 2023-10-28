Tony Docherty addresses Burnley feeder club link as jubilant Dundee boss hails Joe Shaughnessy’s Livi double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty addresses Burnley feeder club link as jubilant Dundee boss hails Joe Shaughnessy’s Livi double

The Dark Blues sealed a key three points on the road at 10-man Livi thanks to a late Shaughnessy brace.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty jokes with Joe Shaughnessy after victory at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty jokes with Joe Shaughnessy after victory at Livingston. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty joked Joe Shaughnessy’s double to defeat Livingston was a huge surprise – because he’s never seen his skipper EVER grab two goals in one game.

Shaughnessy’s first Dundee goal was followed up by a quickfire second as he netted twice in a dramatic final 10 minutes to earn a crucial 2-0 win.

Livi had been reduced to 10 men following Cristian Montano’s stamp on Malachi Boateng on 70 minutes.

And they made that count thanks to their skipper’s brace as they moved up to fourth in the Premiership table.

“I have never seen Joe score two goals in a game before,” Docherty joked.

Shaughnessy celebrates his second strike to see off Livi. Image: SNS.

“I’ve worked with him since he was a kid and I’ve not seen that in a reserve game, a youth team game or anything!

“I’m delighted for him, he’s the epitome of what the team is. He was my first signing and leads by example.

“He does that every day and it’s good to see players like him get their rewards.

“I was also pleased for Trevor Carson, that’s four clean sheets in eight games now.

“We have good young players but the bedrock is the experience and they’re so important.”

‘Braver’

The first half was largely a non-event with little goalmouth action but Docherty was far happier with the second period from his side.

But it wasn’t without it’s VAR frustration with Amadou Bakayoko’s strike on the hour mark ruled out for offside after a lengthy check.

Willie Collum sends off Cristian Montano after a VAR intervention. Image: SNS
Willie Collum sends off Cristian Montano after a VAR intervention. Image: SNS

There was also a long wait after Shaughnessy’s first, bringing plenty of nerves to the Dark Blues, while Montano’s red card came after yet another VAR review.

“The message to the players at half-time was that we needed to improve,” he added.

“We were braver, it was much more front foot.

Dundee players celebrate after going ahead. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I felt the first half was a continuation of Tuesday, we were too safe in possession but we improved and I felt we got our just rewards.

“Even after VAR chalked the goal off I was confident because the momentum was with us.

“I haven’t seen it back but I didn’t understand why (it was disallowed) at the time.

“I’ll need to see it, the decision was made and I was surprised about it.”

Burnley

Tony Docherty in the dugout at Livingston. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty in the dugout at Livingston. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Docherty was asked about a possible link-up between Dundee and English Premier League side Burnley.

The two clubs are in talks over a possible feeder club arrangement. Courier Sport understands the discussions are beyond the preliminary stage.

The link could see talented Burnley youngsters head north to get valuable first-team experience on loan at Dens Park.

And could also see the Clarets get first option on any Dundee player.

Asked about the situation, Docherty said: “I’m aware of it but it’s much higher up the ladder than me. Discussions will happen (there).

“My responsibilities are for the team on the pitch.

“So I’m glad to be able to talk about a good second-half performance that was rewarded by three points that move us up to fourth.”

More from Dundee FC

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates his second goal at Livingston. Image: SNS
Livingston 0-2 Dundee: Joe Shaughnessy nets dramatic double as Dee grab crucial win at…
Dundee star Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
Fin Robertson: I've never felt better in Dundee shirt
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and manager Jim Goodwin are together on the club's needs. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren and Jim Goodwin solidly on same page as Dundee United…
Dundee's Dens Park.
Reports claim Dundee targeted by English Premier League side for feeder club link
Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee receive good and bad injury news ahead of Livingston clash as one star…
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Former Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan signs for Duncan Ferguson's Inverness
Zak Rudden finds the back of the net late in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's lack of goals: Numbers behind scoreless month as defiant Dee vows 'goals will…
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee starlet Ally Graham set for second Southampton trial after Scotland youth call
Dundee manager Tony Docherty in the dugout against Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits rustiness played a factor in Ross County draw as…
Dundee and Ross County played in midweek.
3 Dundee talking points and player ratings from Ross County stalemate

Conversation