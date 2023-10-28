Tony Docherty addresses Burnley feeder club link as jubilant Dundee boss hails Joe Shaughnessy’s Livi double

Tony Docherty joked Joe Shaughnessy’s double to defeat Livingston was a huge surprise – because he’s never seen his skipper EVER grab two goals in one game.

Shaughnessy’s first Dundee goal was followed up by a quickfire second as he netted twice in a dramatic final 10 minutes to earn a crucial 2-0 win.

Livi had been reduced to 10 men following Cristian Montano’s stamp on Malachi Boateng on 70 minutes.

And they made that count thanks to their skipper’s brace as they moved up to fourth in the Premiership table.

“I have never seen Joe score two goals in a game before,” Docherty joked.

“I’ve worked with him since he was a kid and I’ve not seen that in a reserve game, a youth team game or anything!

“I’m delighted for him, he’s the epitome of what the team is. He was my first signing and leads by example.

“He does that every day and it’s good to see players like him get their rewards.

“I was also pleased for Trevor Carson, that’s four clean sheets in eight games now.

“We have good young players but the bedrock is the experience and they’re so important.”

‘Braver’

The first half was largely a non-event with little goalmouth action but Docherty was far happier with the second period from his side.

But it wasn’t without it’s VAR frustration with Amadou Bakayoko’s strike on the hour mark ruled out for offside after a lengthy check.

There was also a long wait after Shaughnessy’s first, bringing plenty of nerves to the Dark Blues, while Montano’s red card came after yet another VAR review.

“The message to the players at half-time was that we needed to improve,” he added.

“We were braver, it was much more front foot.

“I felt the first half was a continuation of Tuesday, we were too safe in possession but we improved and I felt we got our just rewards.

“Even after VAR chalked the goal off I was confident because the momentum was with us.

“I haven’t seen it back but I didn’t understand why (it was disallowed) at the time.

“I’ll need to see it, the decision was made and I was surprised about it.”

Burnley

Meanwhile, Docherty was asked about a possible link-up between Dundee and English Premier League side Burnley.

The two clubs are in talks over a possible feeder club arrangement. Courier Sport understands the discussions are beyond the preliminary stage.

The link could see talented Burnley youngsters head north to get valuable first-team experience on loan at Dens Park.

And could also see the Clarets get first option on any Dundee player.

Asked about the situation, Docherty said: “I’m aware of it but it’s much higher up the ladder than me. Discussions will happen (there).

“My responsibilities are for the team on the pitch.

“So I’m glad to be able to talk about a good second-half performance that was rewarded by three points that move us up to fourth.”