Ian Murray explains post-match booking after Raith Rovers ‘find way to win’ Fife derby

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray admitted “we shouldn’t get involved in these things at our age” after picking up a post-match yellow card.

Murray was booked, along with Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay, after on-field tensions continued beyond the full-time whistle.

The Pars bench appeared to be perturbed at the actions of some at Raith after Sam Stanton’s late winner sealed the game for the home side.

“I’ve just watched the goal back and everyone will see it – we’ve got a dugout camera, so it’ll probably go up on social media,” said Murray.

“People can judge for themselves, but what they’re saying is not the case.

Ian Murray on video evidence

“I’d already heard it being said after the game so I watched the video as I’m always very aware of our behaviour in front of other teams, but it’s definitely not the case that we went too far.

“It’s emotions, heat of the moment. They’ve lost a derby in the last minute, we’ve won a derby in the last minute, something’s always going to happen at any level of football.

“Dave Mackay didn’’t shake my hand properly. I went to shake his and he pulled it away. If he denies that, it’s up to him.

“We shouldn’t get involved in these things at our age, it’s not the way to act and I don’t like that we both got yellow cards.

“But I get it. They’re bitterly disappointed, things get said that shouldn’t be said and you sit down later that night, shaking your head at your own behaviour.

“But I’m sure the supporters love that kind of stuff.”

Raith’s resillience

Raith again showed the renewed resilience they have developed since last season, taking all three points after not playing to the levels they can reach.

Dunfermline manager James McPake was “gutted” for his players after they carved out the better opportunities.

“I told the players in the morning that these games are about winning, it’s about how you win them,” said Raith boss Murray.

“As it was, we didn’t create anything until we got the only bit of real quality all day, a brilliant goal from Sam.

“Every time we play Dunfermline they think they’ve had the better of us, but we tend to find a win to beat them.”