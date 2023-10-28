Ian Murray explains post-match booking after Raith Rovers ‘find way to win’ Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray explains post-match booking after Raith Rovers ‘find way to win’ Fife derby

The Rovers boss was booked along with Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray admitted “we shouldn’t get involved in these things at our age” after picking up a post-match yellow card.

Murray was booked, along with Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay, after on-field tensions continued beyond the full-time whistle.

The Pars bench appeared to be perturbed at the actions of some at Raith after Sam Stanton’s late winner sealed the game for the home side.

“I’ve just watched the goal back and everyone will see it – we’ve got a dugout camera, so it’ll probably go up on social media,” said Murray.

“People can judge for themselves, but what they’re saying is not the case.

Ian Murray on video evidence

“I’d already heard it being said after the game so I watched the video as I’m always very aware of our behaviour in front of other teams, but it’s definitely not the case that we went too far.

“It’s emotions, heat of the moment. They’ve lost a derby in the last minute, we’ve won a derby in the last minute, something’s always going to happen at any level of football.

“Dave Mackay didn’’t shake my hand properly. I went to shake his and he pulled it away. If he denies that, it’s up to him.

“We shouldn’t get involved in these things at our age, it’s not the way to act and I don’t like that we both got yellow cards.

“But I get it. They’re bitterly disappointed, things get said that shouldn’t be said and you sit down later that night, shaking your head at your own behaviour.

“But I’m sure the supporters love that kind of stuff.”

Raith’s resillience

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith again showed the renewed resilience they have developed since last season, taking all three points after not playing to the levels they can reach.

Dunfermline manager James McPake was “gutted” for his players after they carved out the better opportunities.

“I told the players in the morning that these games are about winning, it’s about how you win them,” said Raith boss Murray.

“As it was, we didn’t create anything until we got the only bit of real quality all day, a brilliant goal from Sam.

“Every time we play Dunfermline they think they’ve had the better of us, but we tend to find a win to beat them.”

Conversation