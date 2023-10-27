Reports claim Dundee targeted by English Premier League side for feeder club link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Reports claim Dundee targeted by English Premier League side for feeder club link

Deal could see talented youngsters head to Dens Park on loan.

By George Cran
Dundee's Dens Park.
Dundee's Dens Park.

Dundee are reportedly being lined up by English Premier League side Burnley for a feeder club partnership.

The Daily Mail claim owners of the Turf Moor club, ALK Capital, are in talks with the Dark Blues over a link-up.

The deal could see talented Burnley youngsters head north to gain first-team experience on loan.

But it would also give the Clarets first refusal on Dundee’s best players.

Marcel Lewis is yet to make his Dundee debut. Image: SNS
Marcel Lewis joined Dundee on loan from Burnley in the summer. Image: SNS

ALK Capital took over Burnley in 2020 with managing director Alan Pace becoming club chairman and are reportedly keen to build a multi-club approach similar to the City Group built by Manchester City’s owners.

Dundee could be on their radar, though any financial investment in the club has been described as “premature”.

The Dark Blues do have a Burnley youngster on loan at the moment in Marcel Lewis with Dundee’s former skipper Charlie Adam key to that deal getting done.

