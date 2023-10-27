Reports claim Dundee targeted by English Premier League side for feeder club link

Dundee are reportedly being lined up by English Premier League side Burnley for a feeder club partnership.

The Daily Mail claim owners of the Turf Moor club, ALK Capital, are in talks with the Dark Blues over a link-up.

The deal could see talented Burnley youngsters head north to gain first-team experience on loan.

But it would also give the Clarets first refusal on Dundee’s best players.

ALK Capital took over Burnley in 2020 with managing director Alan Pace becoming club chairman and are reportedly keen to build a multi-club approach similar to the City Group built by Manchester City’s owners.

Dundee could be on their radar, though any financial investment in the club has been described as “premature”.

The Dark Blues do have a Burnley youngster on loan at the moment in Marcel Lewis with Dundee’s former skipper Charlie Adam key to that deal getting done.