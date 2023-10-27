Christine Petrie: Son’s tribute to former Dundee jute worker and Timex striker who has died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Christine Petrie: Son’s tribute to former Dundee jute worker and Timex striker who has died

She voted against ending the strike and felt let down when her union withdrew its support.

By Chris Ferguson
Christine Petrie spent a year on the picket line at Timex.
Christine Petrie spent a year on the picket line at Timex.

In the life of Christine Petrie, who has died aged 72, can be traced a large swathe of Dundee’s industrial history.

She began her career at the Calendar Works jute mill, then was a member of the vast workforce at Keiller’s confectionery factory in the city centre before joining Timex.

There she gave more than 20 years of service making watches and miniature televisions before becoming involved in the Timex strike; one of the landmark Dundee disputes of the past century.

In common with thousands of Dundonians of the time, she followed family members into the manufacturing plants and spent years working alongside relatives.

Christine was born in November 1950 to Alex McDade, who worked in the Douglasfield mill and his wife, Marjory (nee Hird) who worked in Calendar Mill.

She had three sisters; Marjory, Sandra and Margaret, and two brothers, George and Alex.

Sporting achievements

Christine was educated at Mid Craigie Primary and Linlathen High School, where she was part of the trophy-winning netball side, and left aged 14 to work in the jute industry at the Calendar Mill.

She remained there for two years before joining Keiller’s, making chocolates in its factory between High Street and Albert Square.

Her mother had moved with her to Keiller’s from the Calendar Work and she was also joined by two of her sisters.

Christine’s son, Allan, said; “My mum then went from Keiller’s to the Douglasfield works where my grandad and my mum’s two brothers worked, and then she moved to Timex.”

In 1974, Christine married Andy Petrie and raised two, sons Sean and Allan.

They later separated but remained good friends.

Timex dispute

Christine had worked at Timex for more than 20 years and son Allan for five years when the strike came along.

Allan said: “We were on strike for nearly a year with us both being on the picket line every day of the strike.

“It was funny because my mum and her lifelong friend, Moira Ferrie, would hide every time a photographer from a newspaper or a cameraman from the television came to the picket line.

“They were scared they got caught on the picket line because they were signing on. But we were all signing on. It was the first and only time they had ever signed on and didn’t realise that we were entitled to be on the picket line.

“My mum and myself voted against ending the strike and she along with the majority were extremely angry when the union withdrew its support from us. This led to the women, including my mum chasing, Jim Airlie, the union leader out of town.”

After Timex closed, Christine trained as a self-employed sugaring practitioner to undertake cosmetic hair removal.

Family life

One of her great joys was taking her grandchildren on holidays, in stages according to age, to the Disney parks in Florida and Paris.

She was an avid reader and theatre goer and a regular visitor to the ice rink to watch her grandson play ice hockey.

Allan said: “Mum loved being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was very protective of them all but especially of Megan and Sean who have a rare medical condition called FoxG1 syndrome.

“Both attend Glenlaw House respite centre and it is for that reason we are only having family flowers at the funeral and asking people to donate to Glenlaw House parent and carer group as she would prefer to help her grandchildren than have flowers.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

More from Obituaries

Lord Murray Elder, Kirkcaldy peer and school friend of Gordon Brown has died.
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown's tribute after death of Kirkcaldy peer Lord Elder
Austin Flynn, former head of Perth High School's technical department has died.
Austin Flynn obituary: Dedicated former Perth High School technical department head
Former Perth councillor Harry Coates has died.. Perth.
Harry Coates: Former Perth and Kinross councillor dies aged 63
Retired blacksmith and smallholder Colin Taylor has died.
Colin Taylor: Retired Angus and Dundee blacksmith and smallholder dies
Former Dundee councillor and bailie John Corrigan has died.
John Corrigan obituary: Dedicated former Dundee councillor and SNP group leader
Charles McMurray had a long career in health service management in Dundee.
Charles McMurray obituary: Ninewells Hospital founding manager
Ivor Robson at St Andrews in 2015.
Legendary Open starter Ivor Robson dies
Ron Singer.
Ron Singer obituary: Former Ninewells manager, junior footballer and Dundee dad-of-three
Picture shows Derek Scott playing curling and in later years.
Derek Scott obituary: Perthshire curling hero, former junior footballer and grandfather
George in his playing days and then later years.
Obituary: George Moran, former Dunfermline Athletic and Cowdenbeath player

Conversation