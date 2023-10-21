Charlie Adam admits he ‘nearly had to drive them there’ when convincing Marcel Lewis and Dara Costelloe to join Dundee and St Johnstone on loan

Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam admits convincing Burnley duo Marcel Lewis and Dara Costelloe to move to Scotland wasn’t an easy task.

In fact, he almost had to stick them in the back of his car and drive them north of the border himself.

Adam is now loan manager at Burnley after hanging up his boots following his two years at boyhood club Dundee.

And he played his part in new Dark Blues’ summer rebuild by recommending Lewis to manager Tony Docherty.

Lewis signed a season-long deal at Dens Park, as did Costelloe at St Johnstone.

Costelloe has made much more of an impact at first-team level, playing four times and scoring once, with Lewis yet to make an appearance this season.

But Adam is certain the move north will pay off for the pair.

‘It’s not what you think it is’

“We’ve got two players on loan in Scotland at the moment, Dara Costelloe at St Johnstone and Marcel Lewis at Dundee,” Adam told the BBC’s Sacked in the Morning podcast.

“I had to nearly drive them there myself to make sure it happened because when you’re in the Premier League and you’re thinking about Scotland, it’s not what you think it is.

“I said to them, ‘Lads, this will be one of the best experiences you’ll ever have, you’re going to the Premier League in Scotland’.

“Dundee had just been promoted, and St Johnstone had a tough season last year but they escaped relegation.

“It’s just different when you can play on the Saturday and I’m glad they have because it’s an experience for them and we’ll look to try and bring players to Scotland as much as we can.”