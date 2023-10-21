Charlie Adam admits he ‘nearly had to drive them there’ when convincing Marcel Lewis and Dara Costelloe to join Dundee and St Johnstone on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Charlie Adam admits he ‘nearly had to drive them there’ when convincing Marcel Lewis and Dara Costelloe to join Dundee and St Johnstone on loan

The Burnley pair headed to Tayside in the summer, signing on loan for the season.

By George Cran
Dundee loanee Marcel Lewis (left) and St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe. Images: SNS.
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam admits convincing Burnley duo Marcel Lewis and Dara Costelloe to move to Scotland wasn’t an easy task.

In fact, he almost had to stick them in the back of his car and drive them north of the border himself.

Adam is now loan manager at Burnley after hanging up his boots following his two years at boyhood club Dundee.

And he played his part in new Dark Blues’ summer rebuild by recommending Lewis to manager Tony Docherty.

Charlie Adam
Charlie Adam is now in Burnley’s coaching staff after hanging up his boots. Image: Shutterstock

Lewis signed a season-long deal at Dens Park, as did Costelloe at St Johnstone.

Costelloe has made much more of an impact at first-team level, playing four times and scoring once, with Lewis yet to make an appearance this season.

But Adam is certain the move north will pay off for the pair.

‘It’s not what you think it is’

“We’ve got two players on loan in Scotland at the moment, Dara Costelloe at St Johnstone and Marcel Lewis at Dundee,” Adam told the BBC’s Sacked in the Morning podcast.

“I had to nearly drive them there myself to make sure it happened because when you’re in the Premier League and you’re thinking about Scotland, it’s not what you think it is.

Dara Costelloe scores for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone’s Dara Costelloe finds the net against Livingston. Image: SNS.

“I said to them, ‘Lads, this will be one of the best experiences you’ll ever have, you’re going to the Premier League in Scotland’.

“Dundee had just been promoted, and St Johnstone had a tough season last year but they escaped relegation.

“It’s just different when you can play on the Saturday and I’m glad they have because it’s an experience for them and we’ll look to try and bring players to Scotland as much as we can.”

Conversation