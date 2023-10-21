Brechin man relives moment he feared he would die as flood water engulfed his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin man relives moment he feared he would die as flood water engulfed his home

Euan Clark was faced with a wall of water as he tried to flee his River Street home during Storm Babet.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Storm Babet Brechin
Euan Clark thought he was going to die. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Brechin man Euan Clark believed he was going to die when his home was engulfed by several feet of water at the height of Storm Babet.

Wearing only a pair of shorts and raising his beloved dog Sasha above the rising water, Euan made a dash for safety after his River Street property was hit when the town’s flood defences failed in the early hours of Friday morning.

With the water chest high, Euan says he has never been so afraid and that he genuinely feared for his life.

He told us: “I was terrified. I really thought I was going to drown.

‘I have been left with nothing’

Safe at his parents’ home on Saturday, Euan says all of his possessions were destroyed when the flood waters filled his home.

But he believes that a call from his dad saved his life – and stopped him from sleeping through the floods.

Euan says that on Thursday night, along with other residents in River Street, he got a knock at his door from local coastguard teams suggesting he leave his property as the water levels in the river continued to rise.

storm babet Brechin
Euan Clark and Sasha. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

However, Euan decided to stay put, eventually going to bed around 1.30am

At 4am he got a frantic call from his dad, Johnny, telling him the flood defences had burst, with his father ordering him to get out of his house.

Wearing only his shorts, he grabbed 14-year-old collie Sasha and started his attempt to leave.

A wall of water

Euan said: “The water was around a foot deep in the house but when I opened the door there was a wall of water and I was knocked over by the force of it.”

Lifting Sasha above his head, Euan struggled through the freezing water which was by now up to his chest.

He added: “There was a strong current although I couldn’t really feel it because adrenalin was keeping me going the water was freezing.”

A couple of locals appeared on the scene as he yelled for help at the top of his voice.

He added: “I was screaming and asking for help and the lads just keep encouraging me onwards.”

After around 50 metres, Euan reached safer ground.

‘A total mess’

Euan said: “We got out safely thank goodness but I have lost absolutely everything in the flood.

“I managed to get back into my house on Saturday morning and it is a total mess.

“There are several inches of mud everywhere, there is a mark on the wall as high as me.

“All my furniture is soaked and covered in mud and upside down.

storm babet Brechin
Euan’s kitchen. Image: Euan Clark
storm babet Brechin
The mess left behind in Euan’s home. Image: Euan Clark
storm babet brechin
Euan’s bathroom. Image: Euan Clark
Storm Babet Brechin
Euan doesn’t know when he will get home. Image: Euan Clark

“Absolutely every is ruined and to make it worse I don’t have any insurance.”

Euan says it’s almost impossible to get insurance given his address is in a high flood-risk area.

He said: “All I want to know is when I will get back into my home.

“I’m lucky I can stay with my parents but there are hundreds of families who have been left homeless.”

Conversation