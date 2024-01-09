Dundee United sign Alex Greive on loan as Jim Goodwin outlines what St Mirren striker will bring to Tannadice

Dundee United have completed the loan signing of St Mirren striker Alex Greive.

The 24-year-old has joined the Tangerines until the end of the season and he could make his debut when Jim Goodwin’s men face Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Friday night, subject to Scottish FA approval.

Goodwin is the man who first brought Greive to Scottish football, tempting the Auckland-born attacker to St Mirren in January 2022 following a goal-laden spell with Birkenhead United in his homeland.

He has since notched nine goals in 76 appearances, with two of those coming against United, and won 10 international caps for New Zealand.

However, Greive has found regular first-team football hard to come by this term, and his arrival at Tannadice adds depth and pace to the forward options of Tony Watt and Louis Moult.

Goodwin told Dundee United’s official website: “Alex is a very intelligent player with good movement and an infectious workrate.

“He keeps a cool head in front of goal and will enjoy playing in our team given the number of chances we create on a consistent basis, complimenting the strikers we already have at the club.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with him again, and I am confident he will play a key role in helping us achieve our objectives for the season.”

Greive added: “The team have made a great start to the season. That was part of the attraction. Hopefully, I can aid the efforts to build on that by contributing at the top end of the pitch.”

David Wotherspoon has also agreed to join United as they waste no time in undertaking their January business.