Princess Anne to have four visits in Tayside and Fife on Scotland tour

Princess Anne is to have four visits in Tayside and Fife on a tour of Scotland.

The Princess Royal is coming to the local area on Tuesday, January 16.

The 73-year-old will attend presentations at Perth Concert Hall and the Royal Scottish Geographical Society in the city’s Lord John Murray House.

Anne will attend as vice-president of the society and former patron of the Heart of Arabia Expedition.

She will also visit one of the Police Treatment Centres, a charity of which she is a patron, in Castlebrae, Castleton Road, Auchterarder.

Anne will additionally make an appearance in Fife.

She will open the Vertical Farm Engineering Innovation Centre at Intelligent Growth Solutions Limited on the Belleknowes Industrial Estate, Admiralty Road, Inverkeithing.

Her Scotland tour will continue over the following two days with visits to Edinburgh, Hamilton and Motherwell.

Princess Anne’s Tayside and Fife stops follow Sri Lanka trip

The Tayside and Fife follow a busy start to the year for the Princess Royal.

This week she is due to meet the president of Sri Lanka during a three-day visit to the Commonwealth nation.

Anne will arrive on Wednesday with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and during the trip will sit down with Ranil Wickremesinghe and his wife to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Sri Lanka.

In 2023, Sri Lanka celebrated 75 years of independence from the UK and the two countries have maintained strong ties.