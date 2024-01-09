Princess Anne to have four visits in Tayside and Fife on Scotland tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Princess Anne to have four visits in Tayside and Fife on Scotland tour

The Princess Royal will be in the local area as part of a tour of Scotland.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Princess Anne opening Aberdeen South Harbour. Friday, September 2nd, 2023,
Princess Anne at Aberdeen South Harbour in September 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Princess Anne is to have four visits in Tayside and Fife on a tour of Scotland.

The Princess Royal is coming to the local area on Tuesday, January 16.

The 73-year-old will attend presentations at Perth Concert Hall and the Royal Scottish Geographical Society in the city’s Lord John Murray House.

Anne will attend as vice-president of the society and former patron of the Heart of Arabia Expedition.

Castlebrae Northern Police Convalescent and Treatment Centre, Auchterarder.
Castlebrae Northern Police Convalescent and Treatment Centre, Auchterarder.

She will also visit one of the Police Treatment Centres, a charity of which she is a patron, in Castlebrae, Castleton Road, Auchterarder.

Anne will additionally make an appearance in Fife.

She will open the Vertical Farm Engineering Innovation Centre at Intelligent Growth Solutions Limited on the Belleknowes Industrial Estate, Admiralty Road, Inverkeithing.

Her Scotland tour will continue over the following two days with visits to Edinburgh, Hamilton and Motherwell.

Princess Anne’s Tayside and Fife stops follow Sri Lanka trip

The Tayside and Fife follow a busy start to the year for the Princess Royal.

This week she is due to meet the president of Sri Lanka during a three-day visit to the Commonwealth nation.

Princess Anne at the Lochaber Rural Education Trust at An Clachan Lochaber Rural Complex in April 2023.
The Princess Royal at Fort William in April 2023. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Anne will arrive on Wednesday with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and during the trip will sit down with Ranil Wickremesinghe and his wife to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Sri Lanka.

In 2023, Sri Lanka celebrated 75 years of independence from the UK and the two countries have maintained strong ties.

