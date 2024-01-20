Livingston 2-1 Raith Rovers: Stark’s Park side suffer Scottish Cup heartache in agonising defeat to Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Livingston 2-1 Raith Rovers: Stark’s Park side suffer Scottish Cup heartache in agonising defeat to Livingston

Ian Murray's men matched their Premiership hosts but crashed out of the competition to Dan MacKay's late winner.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers strikerJack Hamilton. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers fell to defeat despite Jack Hamilton's early opener. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers suffered Scottish Cup heartache as they failed to cause the upset many predicted in an agonising defeat to Livingston.

Jack Hamilton gave Raith a dream start with the breakthrough after just four minutes in a whirlwind opening from the visitors.

Livi, rock bottom of the Premiership and without a win in 13 games, passed up the chance to level when Andrew Shinnie missed a 20th-minute penalty.

Jack Hamilton fires Raith Rovers ahead against old club Livingston. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

But the hosts did restore parity when Jamie Brandon rattled in his first goal for the club in the 32nd minute.

And, with Rovers pushing hard for the winner, Dan MacKay nodded in the winner at the other end with eight minutes remaining in regulation time.

Team shake-up

Ian Murray was able to call on keeper Kevin Dabrowski again after he missed the defeats to Airdrie and Queen’s Park with a thigh injury.

Also back in the starting line-up after a suspension was Ross Millen.

The right-back lined up in an usual three-man defence as Murray reprised the formation that worked so well in the last round against Dunfermline.

Dylan Corr, Dylan Easton and Andy McNeil were the players who made way.

Raith catch hosts cold

There was only a minute on the clock when Raith threatened an early breakthrough.

Lewis Vaughan’s low cross tried to pick out Hamilton inside the six-yard box but Livi got enough of a presence around the striker to snuff out the danger.

A minute later, they came closer.

Jack Hamilton (right) celebrates after earning Raith Rovers an early lead: Image: Dave Johnston.
Jack Hamilton (right) celebrates after earning Raith Rovers an early lead: Image: Dave Johnston.

Kyle Turner’s lofted pass was nodded down by Hamilton and Shamal George had to look smart to block Vaughan’s close-range effort.

Then came the opener they craved after just four minutes.

Ross Millen launched a long pass forward that picked out Hamilton. The striker was allowed to chest the ball down and his drilled shot went under George’s dive to find the net.

Let-off for Rovers before Lions roar back

Livi’s opportunity to level midway through the first-half was self inflicted by Raith.

Callum Smith neatly won possession on the left side of the area and gave the ball to Turner.

Raith Rovers' Kyle Turner brings down Andrew Shinnie to fight Livingston a first-half penalty. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers’ Kyle Turner brings down Andrew Shinnie to fight Livingston a first-half penalty. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

However, the on-loan Ross County midfielder dithered and ended up dumping Shinnie on the deck just inside the box.

Shinnie took the penalty himself but his effort crashed back off the post before striking Dabrowski and squirming to safety.

But the equaliser did come for the Premiership men 10 minutes from the interval.

Substitute MacKay, on for Cristian Montaño, seized on a ball that sailed over the box and curled in a deep cross that Brandon tamed before smashing through a crowded six-yard box.

Second-half stalemate

Aidan Connolly blazed a good chance over just after the break before Raith thought they should have had a penalty.

A free-kick straight from the training ground picked out Vaughan who slalomed his way past the Livi defence before being brought down.

But referee Grant Irvine decided the offence took place right at the edge of the box and Vaughan fired the free-kick high and wide.

Stephen Kelly had one shot saved Dabrowski and then was off target with another before Rovers came close to a second.

Dylan Easton, introduced for Turner, brilliantly released Liam Dick on a run forward and the defender’s thunderous effort was heading for the roof of the net before George got his glove to it.

Dan Mackay heads in to snatch victory for Livingston. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
Dan Mackay heads in to snatch victory for Livingston. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Agony for Raith

Rovers had more than matched their top-flight opponents right from the start.

But there was to be bitter disappointment at the end as Livi snatched victory in the 82nd minute.

Raith failed to stop Kelly’s cross from the left and MacKay won the aerial duel to nod in from eight yards out.

Star Man: Lewis Vaughan

Fresh from penning a two-year contract extension, Vaughan was immense.

A menace in attack from the first whistle, this season’s top scorer was everywhere as he tracked back to help out his defence.

He will be disappointed not to get the second-half free-kick on target as Livi eventually won it at the death.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (3-1-4-2): Dabrowski 6; Millen 6, Brown 6, Dick 7; Byrne 7 (Gullan 83 3); Connolly 7, Mullin 7, Turner 6 (Easton 67 4), Smith 7; Hamilton 7, Vaughan 8. Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson, Murray, Corr, McGill, Hannah, Masson. Booked: Smith.

Referee: Grant Irvine.

Attendance: 2,580.

