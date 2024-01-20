Pictures as Arbroath West Links parkrun is a piece of cake for big 2nd birthday turnout

Not much stands in the way of parkrun fanatics around the world on any given Saturday.

So a bit of chilly seaside weather failed to stop a bumper turnout as the Arbroath West Links event celebrated its second birthday.

151 walkers and runners took on the 5k weekly challenge which has become a global phenomenon since the first was held in London nearly a decade ago.

Saturday’s field was the third largest turnout Arbroath has had, and the biggest since the first two parkruns along the scenic West Links.

Since then, there have been more than 9,500 Arbroath parkruns completed by 2,618 participants, both locals and visitors.

Saturday’s turnout was looked after by 29 dedicated volunteers.

The run directors for the milestone event were Lynn Petrie and her daughter Emily.

Last summer, Emily became the West Links parkrun’s youngest run director at the age of just 14.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards popped along to the parkrun to capture the fun.