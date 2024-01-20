Pictures as Arbroath West Links parkrun is a piece of cake for big 2nd birthday turnout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pictures as Arbroath West Links parkrun is a piece of cake for big 2nd birthday turnout

More than 150 walkers and runners turned out to help Arbroath West Links parkrun celebrate its second birthday.

The parkrun sets off along West Links. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The parkrun sets off along West Links. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Not much stands in the way of parkrun fanatics around the world on any given Saturday.

So a bit of chilly seaside weather failed to stop a bumper turnout as the Arbroath West Links event celebrated its second birthday.

151 walkers and runners took on the 5k weekly challenge which has become a global phenomenon since the first was held in London nearly a decade ago.

Saturday’s field was the third largest turnout Arbroath has had, and the biggest since the first two parkruns along the scenic West Links.

Since then, there have been more than 9,500 Arbroath parkruns completed by 2,618 participants, both locals and visitors.

Saturday’s turnout was looked after by 29 dedicated volunteers.

The run directors for the milestone event were Lynn Petrie and her daughter Emily.

Last summer, Emily became the West Links parkrun’s youngest run director at the age of just 14.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards popped along to the parkrun to capture the fun.

Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
Keeping warm during the parkrun briefing.
Arbroath parkrun second anniversary.
Parkrun volunteers ready to encourage the 151-strong field.
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday.
Plenty layers for the parkrunners.
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
Ready for the off.
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
A big turnout for the birthday 5k.
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
Heading off along West Links.
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
Thumbs up in the chill.
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
Seasons parkrunners make short work of the West Links course.
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
The perfect warm-up.
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
Breathing in the bracing air.
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
And they’re off!
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
Every parkrun party needs a cake. Emily Petrie, Arthur Grant and Lynn Petrie ready with a treat for the finishers.
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
A start line birthday cheer.
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
The birthday parkrun gets going.
Arbroath West Links parkrun second birthday
Warming up for the 5k.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Person battles the wind and rain during Storm Babet at City Square, Dundee on 19th October 2023.
Storm Isha: Trains cancelled as hurricane-force winds set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Argos is a long-established fixture on Arbroath High Street. Image: Google
Argos assurance to Arbroath customers over future of town branch
The Ballumbie to Kellas road will be reduced to 40mph. Image: Google
Speed limit cut for road leading to new Angus crematorium
Anne-Marie Grey was forced off a Stagecoach bus due to the snow
Disabled Angus woman 'forced to walk for two hours' in freezing conditions after bus…
7
Gillies will close its Montrose outlet in late March. Image: Google
Screwfix bid to move into Montrose as furniture firm Gillies announces store closure
The new-look design for the Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council
EXCLUSIVE: Start of £14m Arbroath active travel scheme delayed by two months
10
Rain in Dundee as fresh weather warning issued for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in further weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and…
Snowy rooftops over Craigie, Perth, on Tuesday, January 16 2024.
Freezing weather disrupts Tayside buses, trains and road journeys for second day running
Arbirlot Road, Arbroath
Firework posted through letterbox of Arbroath house sparks police probe
Engineers are preparing to repair historic Brechin Bridge. Image: Angus Council
Vital Brechin Bridge damaged by Storm Babet could re-open within weeks