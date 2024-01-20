Visitors flock to ‘hidden’ waterfall close to Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Visitors flock to ‘hidden’ waterfall close to Perth city centre

The secret is out on a spectacular cascade that has been labelled Perth's best-kept secret.

By Kieran Webster
Craigie Burn waterfall off Windsor Terrace, Perth. Image taken on January 20 2024.
The Craigie Burn waterfall is considered a 'hidden' gem by locals. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Tourists have discovered a ‘hidden’ waterfall near Perth city centre, according to local residents.

The waterfall, part of the Craigie Burn, falls at the top of Windsor Terrace before flowing under a bridge and adjacent to the street.

Some residents spoke to The Courier of their fondness for the unique sight, which has been labelled Perth’s best-kept secret.

Waterfall an ‘added bonus’ of living in heart of Perth

Zoe Irvine said she likes to share the waterfall with her friends – who may not know much about it.

Craigie Burn waterfall off Windsor Terrace, Perth. Image taken on January 20 2024.
The waterfall is near houses on Windsor Terrace.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Craigie Burn waterfall off Windsor Terrace, Perth. Image taken on January 20 2024.
The spectacular sight has been attracting tourists. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I love it,” said the 42-year-old.

“It was definitely an appeal when I moved here and it’s something I like to share with other people.

“The waterfall is a bit of an added bonus – if there’s water there’s usually wildlife too.

“It’s something that’s of interest – having a waterfall just down the road – although it’s been a bit different since the stream by the road flooded.

“People are often surprised when I show them and it’s a talking point for sure.”

Visitors flock to ‘magnificent’ sight

Zoe, who works at UHI Perth College and has lived on the Craigie street for six years, said it also attracts walkers to the area.

She added: “It’s next to an old mill with a big wheel and it attracts quite a lot of walkers wanting to get photos.

“It’s also good to gauge how the weather is further up the stream.

“When it’s in full flow it’s magnificent.”

Fellow neighbour Megan Graham also spots people taking an interest in the waterfall.

The 20-year-old said: “I really like living next to it and I show my friends any time they drop me off.

“It wasn’t something that hooked us on to moving here, but it’s a nice part of the scenery.

“It was a factor but not the sole reason.

“Even when I’m talking a walk up the road it’s nice to see and look at.

“We have a view from our front window and we often see people looking at it and admiring the nature.”

Attraction ‘makes you feel like you’re living out of city’

Royal Navy worker Dan Masson also enjoys living next to the waterfall – even though the burn is partial to flooding.

Craigie Burn waterfall off Windsor Terrace, Perth. Image taken on January 20 2024.
The lower stretch of Windsor Terrace is benign. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Craigie Burn waterfall off Windsor Terrace, Perth. Image taken on January 20 2024.
The cascade is valued by residents – when it doesn’t flood. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The 28-year-old said: “It’s a bit of a nightmare when it floods but that’s the only downfall.

“It had a little influence on us when we moved here but I wouldn’t say it was a huge selling point.

“Now and again you see people stopping by and having a look while they’re walking their dogs.

“We’ve been here since March last year and it makes you feel like you’re living a bit out of the city.”

Spectacular display during heavy rain

During heavy rain, which is forecast for Sunday, the waterfall shows its full “magnificent” flow.

Craigie Burn waterfall off Windsor Terrace, Perth. Image taken on January 20 2024.
It is a ‘magnificent sight’ for residents and visitors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It can be spotted by anyone walking on Perth‘s Windsor Terrace – especially during the winter months.

More from Perth & Kinross

Clodagh Norton at Alba Bella Gallery in 38 Allan Street, Blairgowrie on Saturday, January 20 2024
Autistic son inspires Blairgowrie artist to open gallery, shop and wellness hub in town
Dunkeld Road, Perth
Police to conduct 'high-visibility' crackdown on pavement cycling in Perth
Person battles the wind and rain during Storm Babet at City Square, Dundee on 19th October 2023.
Storm Isha: Trains cancelled as hurricane-force winds set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Wayne Martin at Forfar sheriff court. Paul Reid pic. No byline. Forfar Sheriff Court Pic Paul Reid...important no byline please
Perth prison officer left with 'permanent reminder' of brutal beating from inmate
Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes.
Vice-chairman resigns over plans to axe ice rink and swimming pool in Perth
Amy Macdonald at Gleneagles for Social Bite charity auction
Amy Macdonald 'helps raise £70k for Dundee recovery project' after 'auctioning herself off' at…
The A93 Glasgow Road is set for roadworks
Perth drivers face months of disruption during roadworks on Glasgow Road
Dunning masonic lodge exterior
Dunning couple protest alcohol licence for masonic lodge in their garden
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Council leader pledges to SAVE Perth ice rink and pool after local backlash
4
The Jamesfield Farm Shop in Abernethy
Damage 'in the thousands' after break-in at Perthshire country shop

Conversation