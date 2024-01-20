Visitors flock to ‘hidden’ waterfall close to Perth city centre

Tourists have discovered a ‘hidden’ waterfall near Perth city centre, according to local residents.

The waterfall, part of the Craigie Burn, falls at the top of Windsor Terrace before flowing under a bridge and adjacent to the street.

Some residents spoke to The Courier of their fondness for the unique sight, which has been labelled Perth’s best-kept secret.

Waterfall an ‘added bonus’ of living in heart of Perth

Zoe Irvine said she likes to share the waterfall with her friends – who may not know much about it.

“I love it,” said the 42-year-old.

“It was definitely an appeal when I moved here and it’s something I like to share with other people.

“The waterfall is a bit of an added bonus – if there’s water there’s usually wildlife too.

“It’s something that’s of interest – having a waterfall just down the road – although it’s been a bit different since the stream by the road flooded.

“People are often surprised when I show them and it’s a talking point for sure.”

Visitors flock to ‘magnificent’ sight

Zoe, who works at UHI Perth College and has lived on the Craigie street for six years, said it also attracts walkers to the area.

She added: “It’s next to an old mill with a big wheel and it attracts quite a lot of walkers wanting to get photos.

“It’s also good to gauge how the weather is further up the stream.

“When it’s in full flow it’s magnificent.”

Fellow neighbour Megan Graham also spots people taking an interest in the waterfall.

The 20-year-old said: “I really like living next to it and I show my friends any time they drop me off.

“It wasn’t something that hooked us on to moving here, but it’s a nice part of the scenery.

“It was a factor but not the sole reason.

“Even when I’m talking a walk up the road it’s nice to see and look at.

“We have a view from our front window and we often see people looking at it and admiring the nature.”

Attraction ‘makes you feel like you’re living out of city’

Royal Navy worker Dan Masson also enjoys living next to the waterfall – even though the burn is partial to flooding.

The 28-year-old said: “It’s a bit of a nightmare when it floods but that’s the only downfall.

“It had a little influence on us when we moved here but I wouldn’t say it was a huge selling point.

“Now and again you see people stopping by and having a look while they’re walking their dogs.

“We’ve been here since March last year and it makes you feel like you’re living a bit out of the city.”

Spectacular display during heavy rain

During heavy rain, which is forecast for Sunday, the waterfall shows its full “magnificent” flow.

It can be spotted by anyone walking on Perth‘s Windsor Terrace – especially during the winter months.