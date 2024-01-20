Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers deserved to win as they crash out of the Scottish Cup to Premiership strugglers Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers deserved to win as they crash out of the Scottish Cup to Premiership strugglers Livingston

The Stark's Park side suffered an agonising 2-1 defeat at Almondvale.

By Iain Collin
Dan MacKay celebrates Livingston's winning goal against Raith Rovers. Image: Dave Johnston.
Dan MacKay was the match-winner for Livingston against Raith Rovers. Image: Dave Johnston.

Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers deserved more after crashing to a cruel Scottish Cup defeat to Livingston.

The Stark’s Park men surged into an early lead after Jack Hamilton’s fifth-minute opener.

They even survived a missed penalty from Andrew Shinnie just short of the midway point in the first-half.

But Jamie Brandon hauled Livi back level before the break and substitute Dan MacKay won it for the Premiership strugglers eight minutes from time.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (right) gives advice to his players during the Scottish Cup defeat to Livingston. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (right) gives advice to his players during the Scottish Cup defeat to Livingston. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Many looked at the tie as a potential shock, but Rovers were left disappointed as they exited the tournament in agonising fashion.

Murray said: “We created a lot of chances and didn’t take them – some of the misses were unfortunate, some of them were poor.

“That’s the bottom line in cup competitions, in particular. You’ve got to take your chances to get through.

We came out the traps brilliantly. We’ve started most games this season really, really well.

“We could have been ahead before we scored.

‘We were better’

“It was a good goal. It was something we had looked at during the week – getting in behind them – and it was a good finish from Jack.

“After that, the first-half was pretty even, I felt.

“But in the second-half I felt we were better, and we deserved to win the game.

“The boys are disappointed they’re not in the next round of the cup, but overall our standard of play was really good.

“That’s probably the best we’ve played in the last three or four weeks.”

Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan battles for the ball with Livingston's Scott Pittman. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
Lewis Vaughan turned in an impressive performance for Raith Rovers against Livingston. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Despite all their efforts, it all added up to three straight defeats for Raith.

But, given the higher level of opposition, Murray believes his side’s display should inspire his players in their Championship title battle with Dundee United.

Having drawn with Kilmarnock and lost to Hibernian so far this season, he added: “I think days like this whet the appetite for where we want to be.

“It’s a higher level but we’re not that far away when we look at the games we’ve played against top-league teams this season. They’ve been pretty tight.

Tight

“At Easter Road, down at Kilmarnock and then today – all really tight.

“We were just on the wrong end of a one-goal deficit.

“But, look, I thought our players put so much into the game and made it a really good cup tie.

“But the name of the game is to be in the next round.”

Jack Hamilton shoots from the edge of the box to give Raith Rovers an early lead against Livingston. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
Jack Hamilton’s early opener gave Raith Rovers the perfect start against Livingston. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, Murray reckons Livi should have finished the tie with 10 men after Andrew Shinnie was booked for a late foul on Dylan Easton.

He commented: “The worst tackle in the game was the one at the end. It was a really, really poor tackle from Shinnie.

“I didn’t like it, there was no need for it and it could have really hurt Dylan.

“So, we were disappointed with that one and I thought it was a red card. The ref was lenient on that one.

“It was heat-of-the-moment stuff, but it wasn’t a good tackle.”

