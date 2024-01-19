Ian Murray assesses Raith Rovers’ chances of pulling off Scottish Cup shock against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray assesses Raith Rovers’ chances of pulling off Scottish Cup shock against Livingston

The Stark's Park boss reckons others will be expecting an upset.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray walks down the touchline with a clipboard in his hand. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray accepts that people will be looking for Raith Rovers to pull off a Scottish Cup shock against Livingston.

But the Stark’s Park boss insists his side will need a near-perfect performance to have a chance of victory over their Premiership hosts.

Livi are rock bottom of the top-flight and without a win in their last 13 outings.

Meanwhile, Raith are joint top of the Championship and have been in impressive form – at least until going through a ‘sticky patch’ with just one win from their last five matches.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray strides across the Ibrox pitch during last season's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
Ian Murray took Raith Rovers to a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers at Ibrox last season. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Murray is adamant the Kirkcaldy side will head for Almondvale still full of confidence.

However, despite Livi’s recent results, he is in no doubt Rovers face a massive task in trying to cause an upset.

He said: “I know what people will be saying about this game. I’m pretty sure they’ll be looking at this one for a potential upset and cup shock.

“Livingston are having a bad time of it compared to what they’re used to.

“But that’s because of how well David Martindale has done with Livingston and how well Livingston have done as a football club.

Difficult

“Now, people expect them to retain their top league status. But it’s difficult. Every manager will tell you the same.

“It’s really, really hard and I think they’ve done remarkably well over the last five or six years to stay in the Premiership – and not just that but be very competitive.”

Addressing Livi’s run without a victory stretching back over three months, Murray added: “If you reverse it and Livingston were in our league with their squad, they certainly wouldn’t be 13 games without a win.

“The level they’re playing at is higher than the level we’re playing at, and they’ve got some good players.

Livingston manager David Martindale. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.
Livingston manager David Martindale. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

“We’ll go there thinking we can win the game, that’s the bottom line.

“But we know nothing is going to be handed to us and we know Livingston aren’t going to lie down and roll over and let us tickle them.

“So, we need to go there and play really, really well and match them physically, which is really, really difficult as well.

“But I have no doubts that if we turn up to Livingston and we’re bang on our game then we’ll give them a really, really good match.”

During Murray’s spell in charge, Raith have faced Premiership opposition on five occasions in cup competitions.

Physical

They have suffered defeats against Aberdeen, Hibernian and Rangers, but drew with Kilmarnock at the start of the season – followed by a penalty-kicks success – and defeated Motherwell last term.

Despite going into the tie on the back of defeats to Airdrie and Queen’s Park, the Rovers manager has belief in his players.

He added: “I’m looking forward to it. Everyone always likes the Scottish Cup.

“It’s a good game but it’s going to be a really hard game against Livingston, that’s for sure, and a really physical game as well, I would imagine.

Raith Rovers celebrate Liam Dick's goal in the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock in July. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers celebrate Liam Dick’s goal in the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock in July. Image: SNS.

“But we go there full of confidence. We don’t go into it with any negative vibes, whatsoever.

“We’ve been quite fortunate that we’ve had a few decent games against Premiership opponents.

“We’ve not only got good results but we’ve played really well, which is great.

“I expect Livingston to come back from their winter break all guns blazing.

“They’ll see this as an opportunity or a catalyst for the second part of their season, as much as we see it as an opportunity to progress as well.”

