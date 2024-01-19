Dundee United Dundee United prospect Flynn Duffy makes League Two switch and links up with Tannadice centurion Duffy won the League Two title at Stirling Albion last term. By Alan Temple January 19 2024, 12.05pm Share Dundee United prospect Flynn Duffy makes League Two switch and links up with Tannadice centurion Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4871295/dundee-united-flynn-duffy-joins-peterhead-loan/ Copy Link 0 comment Duffy in action for United. Image: SNS
Conversation