Former Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett finds new club after six months out of the game

Pawlett has joined Peterhead on a deal until 2025.

By Alan Temple
Peter Pawlett celebrates while in the colours of Dundee United
Peter Pawlett is embarking on his first experience of part-time football. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett has joined League Two promotion hopefuls Peterhead.

The 32-year-old has penned a contract until the summer of 2025 and could make a quickfire debut when the Blue Toon host Dumbarton on Tuesday evening.

Pawlett has been without a club since departing Tannadice in the aftermath of their relegation to the Championship last season. 

He made 111 appearances for the Tangerines, scoring 10 goals, but saw his time at United blighted by injuries. 

Peter Pawlett in action for Dundee United
Pawlett in action. Image: SNS

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown said: “He’s a player that has been high on our radar since the summer, one we have been in communication with throughout and to get over the line now should give the whole club a boost.

“Ryan (Strachan, co-manager) and I have known Pete for a number of years now and nationally there is an awareness of Pete’s qualities. We are all excited to see what he can add to us at this level in his first transition to part time football.”

Pawlett started his career with Aberdeen, playing more than 200 games in a decade at Pittodrie, before stints with St Johnstone and MK Dons.

