Former Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett finds new club after six months out of the game

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown said: “He’s a player that has been high on our radar since the summer, one we have been in communication with throughout and to get over the line now should give the whole club a boost.
“Ryan (Strachan, co-manager) and I have known Pete for a number of years now and nationally there is an awareness of Pete’s qualities. We are all excited to see what he can add to us at this level in his first transition to part time football.”
Pawlett started his career with Aberdeen, playing more than 200 games in a decade at Pittodrie, before stints with St Johnstone and MK Dons.
