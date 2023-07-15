PICTURES: Teenager Emily steps up to take director’s role at Arbroath parkrun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Teenager Emily steps up to take director’s role at Arbroath parkrun

Emily Petrie-Whitley has volunteered at more than 50 town parkruns and is also a youth representative on Arbroath Community Council.

By Graham Brown
Emily gets ready to take on the run director's role for the first time. Image: Paul Reid
Emily gets ready to take on the run director's role for the first time. Image: Paul Reid

A 14-year-old Arbroath girl has become the youngest run director at the town’s West Links parkrun.

After months of training, Arbroath High School teenager Emily Petrie-Whitley made her debut in the blue vest as run director for Saturday’s five-kilometre event.

It was a family affair as she shared the key role alongside her mum, Lynn Petrie.

Arbroath West Links parkrun
Mum Lynn and Emily pose as younger brother Ethan, 9, gets a shot for the family album. Image: Paul Reid

Emily has been volunteering at West Links for over a year and has already achieved the recognised parkrun milestone of 50 volunteer days.

Saturday was the 56th time she has volunteered and her run director debut was her 14th different volunteer role.

Community council role

And parkrun is not the only way the hard-working teenager fills her time.

Together with her friend and regular parkrun volunteer Eva Anderson she is also a youth representative on the Royal Burgh of Arbroath Community Council.

The two 14-year-olds are thought to be the youngest community councillors in the whole of Angus.

Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Emily delivers her first run director briefing. Image: Paul Reid

West Links parkrun director Arthur Grant said Emily’s appointment was made entirely on merit.

“This isn’t a gimmick or a one off,” he said.

“Emily’s knowledge, understanding and commitment to parkrun are outstanding and she will be a full and equal member of our run director team.

“As the role is classed as lone working, there will always be an adult alongside her for safeguarding reasons until she is 18.

Arbroath West Links parkrun.
The West Links parkrunners set off. Image: Paul Reid

“But that necessary measure apart, she won’t be treated any differently from the rest of us.

“We don’t have youth volunteers and adult volunteers at parkrun, we just have volunteers of all ages from under 10 to over 80 who work together on equal terms.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at parkrun, whether regularly or just occasionally, is invited to email the team at westlinks@parkrun.com

Photographer Paul Reid captured the West Links parkrun action.

Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Fun for all ages.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Almost at the line.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Emily and mum Lynn prepare for Saturday’s parkrun.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Limbering up.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Stopping the watch.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Calm after the storm.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
A quick getaway at West Links.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Four legs or two.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Run director Emily gets the blue vests ready.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Focused on the 5k finish.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Dress to impress.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Sit back and enjoy the seaside scenery.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Run director Emily’s brother Ethan records the milestone event.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Hannah Palmer, 8, doing some last minute stretches with her mum Laura.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Emily and mum Lynn grab a hug before the start.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
A super start to Saturday.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Parkrun pulls in the crowds.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
All smiles at the finish line.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Fleet of foot at the front.

 

Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Another parkrun under the trainers.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Finals few yards.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Beside the seaside.
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
And we’re done!

