Dundee boss Tony Docherty says ‘we are ready’ for new season after showing mettle at Cove Rangers

Zak Rudden's second-half header was enough for the Dee to make it five wins from five in pre-season.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Tony Docherty was delighted to see Dundee find “a different way” to win as they completed their pre-season scheduled with victory at Cove Rangers.

The Dark Blues were on top for the majority of the contest at the Balmoral Stadium but failed to make their dominance count until Zak Rudden’s header opened the scoring on 66 minutes.

That was enough to make it five wins from five in preparation for the season which kicks off on Tuesday at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Though Docherty wants to see his side make more of the positions they found themselves in, he’s pleased to continue the winning feeling.

Zak Rudden celebrates the winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Zak Rudden celebrates the winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“I said to the boys at half-time: ‘This could be Bonnyrigg’,” he said after the 1-0 win.

“Yeah, we were the dominant team but it was 0-0. You’ve got to find a way of winning the game.

“That’s what I’m really pleased about.

“There are different ways to win than the way we set out to. It’s about finding that way to win.

“I’m really pleased the group managed to do that today.”

‘Different ways’

He added: “It’s another win and another clean sheet, it’s important we keep up that momentum.

“The two challenges for the players before the game were to win the game and keep a clean sheet.

“I’d have liked to win the game with more goals because we had loads of opportunities and had real dominance.

Rudden heads home. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Rudden heads home. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“That’s two clean sheets in a row which is very important because that’s where you build from.

“I’m pleased and think we are ready for the campaign now.

“The biggest thing is about developing that winning mentality that I think we have here.”

Rudden and McGhee

Rudden notched his third goal in pre-season after a double at Bray Wanderers last week with Zach Robinson having netted four himself.

Fin Robertson, meanwhile, added another assist by setting up Rudden after picking up four in one game at Bray.

Late in the game Dundee also got an added boost as Jordan McGhee returned to the pitch after three months out with a knee injury.

Jordan McGhee returned to action. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee returned to action. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Docherty added: “The strikers have been doing well. I thought Zach Robinson should’ve scored maybe a couple today.

“But I’m pleased with Zak Rudden getting his goal, it’s a great finish. A good delivery from Fin Robertson, another assist.

“I’m also delighted to get Jordan McGhee on the pitch.

“He’s done all his rehab, got the all clear so it’s great for him mentally to get 25 minutes on the pitch.

“Great for him, great for us.”

