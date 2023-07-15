Dundee complete pre-season with victory at Cove Rangers thanks to Zak Rudden header

Dundee completed their pre-season schedule with a dominant 1-0 victory at Cove Rangers.

Substitute Zak Rudden made the difference in the second half as the Dark Blues failed to make the most of chances created.

Cove went closest early on as one of their eight trialists flashed an effort past Adam Legzdins’ post.

The rest of the half, though, was all Dundee. Luke McCowan, Fin Robertson and Lyall Cameron all had efforts but the closest came from Lee Ashcroft as goalkeeper Balint Demus tipped a close-range effort over the bar.

Deadlock broken

The Dark Blues added another attacking threat in Zak Rudden at the break but it was the home side who upped their game early in the second half.

Another of their trialists this time going close, crashing an effort off the woodwork at the far post.

Moments later Ashcroft went close again from a corner but sending his firm header straight at the goalie.

Finally the deadlock was broken on 66 minutes as Zak Rudden rose highest to nod in a Fin Robertson free-kick.

Jordan McGhee made his return from his knee injury with 20 minutes to go, replacing Max Anderson in midfield.

In the final 10 minutes, McCracken had to be at his best to deny Kyle Connell a superb equaliser with a dipping long-range effort.

It should have been 2-0 in the closing stages after Nick Suman passed straight to Rudden but the striker couldn’t find a way past the replacement keeper.

But there was to be no second goal as Tony Docherty’s first pre-season in charge ended victory ahead of Tuesday’s Viaplay Cup opener.

Dundee: Legzdins 6 (McCracken 46, 7), Kerr 6, Shaughnessy 7, Ashcroft 7, Beck 6, Byrne 6 (Rudden 46, 8), Anderson 6 (McGhee 69, 6), Cameron 7, Robertson 8, McCowan 7, Robinson 7 (Mulligan 64, 6).

Subs not used: Sharp, Richardson, Allan, Wilkie, Graham, Lamb.

Star man: Fin Robertson