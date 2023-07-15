Dundee complete pre-season with victory at Cove Rangers thanks to Zak Rudden header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee complete pre-season with victory at Cove Rangers thanks to Zak Rudden header

The Dark Blues edged out Paul Hartley's side at the Balmoral Stadium ahead of Tuesday's season opener.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron on the ball for Dundee.
Lyall Cameron on the ball for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee completed their pre-season schedule with a dominant 1-0 victory at Cove Rangers.

Substitute Zak Rudden made the difference in the second half as the Dark Blues failed to make the most of chances created.

Cove went closest early on as one of their eight trialists flashed an effort past Adam Legzdins’ post.

The rest of the half, though, was all Dundee. Luke McCowan, Fin Robertson and Lyall Cameron all had efforts but the closest came from Lee Ashcroft as goalkeeper Balint Demus tipped a close-range effort over the bar.

Deadlock broken

The Dark Blues added another attacking threat in Zak Rudden at the break but it was the home side who upped their game early in the second half.

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft challenges Mitch Megginson of Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft challenges Mitch Megginson of Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Another of their trialists this time going close, crashing an effort off the woodwork at the far post.

Moments later Ashcroft went close again from a corner but sending his firm header straight at the goalie.

Finally the deadlock was broken on 66 minutes as Zak Rudden rose highest to nod in a Fin Robertson free-kick.

Jordan McGhee made his return from his knee injury with 20 minutes to go, replacing Max Anderson in midfield.

In the final 10 minutes, McCracken had to be at his best to deny Kyle Connell a superb equaliser with a dipping long-range effort.

It should have been 2-0 in the closing stages after Nick Suman passed straight to Rudden but the striker couldn’t find a way past the replacement keeper.

But there was to be no second goal as Tony Docherty’s first pre-season in charge ended victory ahead of Tuesday’s Viaplay Cup opener.

Dundee: Legzdins 6 (McCracken 46, 7), Kerr 6, Shaughnessy 7, Ashcroft 7, Beck 6, Byrne 6 (Rudden 46, 8), Anderson 6 (McGhee 69, 6), Cameron 7, Robertson 8, McCowan 7, Robinson 7 (Mulligan 64, 6).

Subs not used: Sharp, Richardson, Allan, Wilkie, Graham, Lamb.

Star man: Fin Robertson

