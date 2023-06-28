Arbroath lifeboat: Community council say RNLI is ‘testing town loyalty to limit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath lifeboat: Community council say RNLI is ‘testing town loyalty to limit’

Arbroath Community Council has demanded a meeting with the RNLI'S Scottish chief over the ongoing crisis surrounding the 220-year-old town station's future.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath's inshore and all-weather lifeboats during the recent station open day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath Community Council has demanded a meeting with the head of the RNLI in Scotland over the crisis engulfing the town station.

In a stinging letter, they say the town’s loyalty to the lifesaving charity is being “tested to the limit” by the row over the decision to downgrade Arbroath.

The body wrote to RNLI head of region Jill Hepburn after failing to receive a response to a letter to Poole-based charity chief executive Mark Dowie.

On Monday, Ms Hepburn and a senior Scottish colleague were in Arbroath to dismiss local lifeboat operations manager Alex Smith.

Former Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith.
His 22-year volunteering involvement with the RNLI locally was ended with immediate effect.

Ms Hepburn said there had been an irreconcilable “breakdown of trust” between Mr Smith and the organisation.

Community council’s anger

The community council letter was sent to the Scottish figurehead before this week’s dramatic turn of events.

The body is unhappy previous correspondence to the RNLI has gone unanswered.

However, the community council received a copy of a reply sent by Mr Dowie to MSP Maggie Chapman, one of a number of politicians who have raised the Arbroath issue.

In the latest letter to Ms Hepburn, community council secretary Arthur Grant challenged Mr Dowie’s view there has been ‘correct’ engagement by the RNLI with the local community.

RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie.
“I have to say our experience is entirely the opposite,” Mr Grant wrote.

“We have received no replies at all to our letters.

“This smacks of elitism: the RNLI will engage with those it perceives as the great and the good but will not reply to local people.”

‘Doubling down’

And the community council took issue with suggestions it is ‘unjust’ to describe the removal of all-weather capability as a downgrade.

The RNLI has repeatedly stressed its view lifesaving cover will be enhanced by the plan to base a high-speed Atlantic 85 RIB at Arbroath and all-weather Shannon-class lifeboat at Broughty Ferry.

“Far from being unjust, it is a simple statement of fact,” added Mr Grant.

“To say it is not a downgrade because the Atlantic is a more modern craft than the (current) Mersey strikes us as mere wordplay.

“The comparison should be with the Shannon that has been promised since 2014.

Atlantic 85 lifeboat at Arbroath.
“To replace an all-weather boat with an inshore one is manifestly a downgrade in the commonly accepted sense of the word, and by doubling down on its denial of this point the RNLI seriously damages its credibility.

“This in turn makes any further arguments you may wish to make very hard for us to accept.

“You will never persuade us that this change is justified as long as you persist in pretending it is not a downgrade of the Arbroath station.”

He added: “We in Arbroath passionately support the RNLI but our loyalty is being tested to the limit, not only by the decision to downgrade our lifeboat station but also by the disrespectful way our community has been treated.”

“We earnestly request an early meeting with you in an effort to stop matters getting worse than they are,” he wrote to Ms Hepburn.

RNLI response

An RNLI spokesperson said: “The RNLI have received a letter from Arbroath’s Community Council.

“We are working through the points raised and will provide a direct response in due course.”

The charity previously snubbed an invitation from The Courier to explain the rationale behind the lifesaving review decision after it was revealed in late April.

It was offered a Webster Theatre platform to elaborate on the reasons for the reversal of the plan to station a Shannon at Arbroath.

That followed a packed public meeting at Arbroath’s Meadowbank Inn in the immediate aftermath of the review announcement.

