Home News Courts

Pregnant offender could face post-birth prison term for Arbroath crimes

A report is being prepared to ascertain what would happen to Paige Sharp's newborn if she is jailed in August.

By Paul Malik
Paige Sharp leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Paige Sharp leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

An expectant mother from Arbroath has avoided an immediate prison sentence because she is due to deliver her baby within the next eight weeks.

However, Paige Sharp has been warned she could still be jailed after her child is born.

She admitted smashing her car while under the influence and tapping a knife on the window of someone she claimed owed her money.

Sheriff Lindsey Foulis deferred sentence until August but called for the social work department to inform the court what plans are in place to look after the infant should its mother be sent to prison.

Knife and car crimes

Sharp, 29, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, failing to give a breath specimen, driving under the influence of drink or drugs and dangerous driving on September 20 last year.

Paige Sharp.

The court was told Sharp turned up at an address on Sheriff Stein Place, Arbroath, in the early hours, before attempting to force open a patio door.

She then presented a knife at the occupants and repeatedly tapped it on the window,  demanding they come outside to settle an alleged outstanding debt.

Later the same night, she crashed a BMW 3 Series into a pedestrian crossing, where the Montrose Road meets Fischeracre Road in Arbroath.

Driving dangerously while under the influence, at excessive speed, she went into a spin, crossed onto the opposing carriageway and hit the kerb on the opposite side of the road.

Afterwards, she failed to give two breath specimens at Bell Street police headquarters, Dundee.

Prison warning

Later that year, on November 25, Sharp breached a curfew banning her from being outside her home address between 7pm and 7am when she was spotted on Bloomfield Road.

Sheriff Foulis said: “At this stage I am prepared to defer sentence for reports, for as close to eight weeks as possible, to allow for your child to be delivered.

“I want information to be available from children’s services about what plans are in place for care of your newly born child.

“I want to make it plain to you because I have deferred sentence for reports, that custody will not be a disposal.

“It is still a realistic prospect.”

Sharp, of Warddykes Avenue, will be sentenced on August 22.

She has been excused from attendance due to her pregnancy.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

