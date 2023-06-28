Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains transfer market approach this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains transfer market approach this summer

The Dark Blues manager determined patience will pay off in his pursuit of additions.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty insists he is prepared to be patient as he sets his sights on signing targets for Dundee.

The Dark Blues are getting ready for their return to the Premiership with the new Dens boss having already added former St Mirren skipper Joe Shaughnessy, Mexican defender Antonio Portales, winger Scott Tiffoney and highly-rated youngster Charlie Reilly.

Docherty is keen to bolster his squad further in key areas but he is determined to block out the noise from agents and only sign players who are exactly the right fit for Dundee.

The 52-year-old said: “It is a process and we have a recruitment group.

Joe Shaughnessy was Tony Docherty’s first signing this summer. Image: SNS.

“We are constantly looking at targets and we have put profiles out there to detail exactly the type of players we want and the positions.

“But it isn’t just football ability, we are looking for a type of person and I think that was highlighted in my first signing in Joe Shaughnessy.

“That’s the type of character and mentality I want to bring to the football club.

“It is the whole package and that will take time – it is about bringing the right ones in.

“The process is robust and we will continue to do our due diligence until we get the right ones in.

“My phone is going constantly but that is just noise and you need to make sure you are really targeted in what you are looking for and stick to that.”

Fuel

Docherty with assistant Stuart Taylor during pre-season training. Image: SNS.

Premiership new boys Dundee have been linked with a whole host of possible additions but Docherty insists he will only talk about players once they have put pen to paper on a deal with the Dark Blues.

The manager added: “There are names getting thrown around all the time but all we are doing is making sure we block out the noise and focus on the targets we have.

“We will continue to do that.

“At this stage of the season there is loads of speculation but I wouldn’t fuel that speculation out of respect to any of the players and clubs until an actual deal is done and things are over the line.”

Meanwhile, the Dark Blues have appointed their first-ever youth academy ambassador in the shape of former club director Graham Thomson.

Thomson has been involved at Dens Park for over 50 years in a number of different roles and was a director in the 1970s.

He set up Dee Promotions to raise funds for the club’s youth system.

More from The Courier

Scott Kidd.
Sick 'carer' from Montrose cannot make new friendships without permission
Paige Sharp leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Pregnant offender could face post-birth prison term for Arbroath crimes
Arbroath's inshore and all-weather lifeboats during the recent station open day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath lifeboat: Community council say RNLI is 'testing town loyalty to limit'
Anxiety in Motion (AIM)’s principal teacher Jenna Yule in front of a "Welcome to AIM" sign.
The Dundee teachers helping teenagers so anxious they are housebound back to lessons
Anguished person curled up and gripping their head.
'One of the most difficult things we've ever faced': Angus parent reveals anguish of…
Benson's Bar, Dundee
Dundee bar reopening hinges on CCTV promise
A wooden table with three plates of burger and fajitas.
Tuck in to one of Dundee Restaurant Week's best deals at The Tinsmith
Family members - Marian Hopcroft (nee Eadie - Ian's daughter), Hazel Eadie (Ian's daughter), Paola McClure (David's daughter) and Gavin Eadie (Ian's son) at the Roseangle Gallery ahead of The Four Dundee Artists exhibition opening. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
4 Dundee Artists will showcase city's famed painters as families loan rare works to…
Ewan McGregor threw on a gold suit and blue suede shoes for a star turn in Lipstick On Your Collar. Image: Shutterstock.
Lipstick On Your Collar: Ewan McGregor was a King before he was a Star…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class part two. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Dundee – PART 2