Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains transfer market approach this summer

Tony Docherty insists he is prepared to be patient as he sets his sights on signing targets for Dundee.

The Dark Blues are getting ready for their return to the Premiership with the new Dens boss having already added former St Mirren skipper Joe Shaughnessy, Mexican defender Antonio Portales, winger Scott Tiffoney and highly-rated youngster Charlie Reilly.

Docherty is keen to bolster his squad further in key areas but he is determined to block out the noise from agents and only sign players who are exactly the right fit for Dundee.

The 52-year-old said: “It is a process and we have a recruitment group.

“We are constantly looking at targets and we have put profiles out there to detail exactly the type of players we want and the positions.

“But it isn’t just football ability, we are looking for a type of person and I think that was highlighted in my first signing in Joe Shaughnessy.

“That’s the type of character and mentality I want to bring to the football club.

“It is the whole package and that will take time – it is about bringing the right ones in.

“The process is robust and we will continue to do our due diligence until we get the right ones in.

“My phone is going constantly but that is just noise and you need to make sure you are really targeted in what you are looking for and stick to that.”

Premiership new boys Dundee have been linked with a whole host of possible additions but Docherty insists he will only talk about players once they have put pen to paper on a deal with the Dark Blues.

The manager added: “There are names getting thrown around all the time but all we are doing is making sure we block out the noise and focus on the targets we have.

“We will continue to do that.

“At this stage of the season there is loads of speculation but I wouldn’t fuel that speculation out of respect to any of the players and clubs until an actual deal is done and things are over the line.”

Meanwhile, the Dark Blues have appointed their first-ever youth academy ambassador in the shape of former club director Graham Thomson.

Thomson has been involved at Dens Park for over 50 years in a number of different roles and was a director in the 1970s.

He set up Dee Promotions to raise funds for the club’s youth system.