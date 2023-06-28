Sick ‘carer’ from Montrose cannot make new friendships without permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sick ‘carer’ from Montrose cannot make new friendships without permission

Scott Kidd spent months abusing a woman after moving into her home to help care for her

By Gordon Currie
A bully who tormented a vulnerable woman for three months is not allowed to form new friendships without permission.

Scott Kidd defecated into a box to throw it at his victim, as well as smashing an egg over her head and tipping food over her.

The heroin addict was given a community sentence due to the changes in his life since his summer 2021 crimes.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “In light of that positive work I am prepared to impose an alternative to custody.”

She placed him under supervision and made him subject to a conduct requirement that he cannot form any new relationship – intimate or otherwise – without informing social workers about details of the person involved.

‘Appalling behaviour’

Kidd’s victim suffered a range of physical and mental health conditions.

Kidd, 29, was acting as her carer but systematically degraded her after leaving her isolated by taking away her phone and bank cards.

His solicitor Lee Qumsieh, told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Clearly this was a serious course of conduct.

“It is an aggravating feature that the complainer was a vulnerable individual.

“He had a difficult upbringing… he developed a bad drug problem.

“He has taken steps to try and address his issues.

“He is very remorseful in relation to the conduct.

“He accepts it was appalling behaviour.

“He would like to be in a position to compensate her for the distress she no doubt suffered.”

Sordid crimes

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court previously Kidd and the woman met through friends and in May 2021 he moved in with her.

He became her carer and got carer’s allowance but quickly took her bank cards, bus pass and phone and began controlling her finances.

For two months he regularly made derogatory remarks and would shout and swear at her, including in front of visitors.

He threw a pot of food over her and Ms Wilkinson said another man was smoking outside when he saw Kidd defecating in a box, before saying “watch this” and going back into the property.

Kidd was heard to say “this is for not bathing” before he hurled the faeces at Ms Bachelor.

She was heard to shriek and scream.

Kidd came back outside and bragged to the witness about what he had done before going on to damage a number of items in the property.

“He tried to write something on her forehead,” the fiscal depute said.

“He smashed an egg over her head.”

The matter eventually got reported to police after the woman confided in her support worker.

When the property was opened up it was revealed Kidd he had caused extensive damage throughout.

Kidd, of Montrose, admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused his victim fear or alarm between May 1 and July 16 2021.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

