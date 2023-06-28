Sick ‘carer’ from Montrose cannot make new friendships without permission

A bully who tormented a vulnerable woman for three months is not allowed to form new friendships without permission.

Scott Kidd defecated into a box to throw it at his victim, as well as smashing an egg over her head and tipping food over her.

The heroin addict was given a community sentence due to the changes in his life since his summer 2021 crimes.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “In light of that positive work I am prepared to impose an alternative to custody.”

She placed him under supervision and made him subject to a conduct requirement that he cannot form any new relationship – intimate or otherwise – without informing social workers about details of the person involved.

‘Appalling behaviour’

Kidd’s victim suffered a range of physical and mental health conditions.

Kidd, 29, was acting as her carer but systematically degraded her after leaving her isolated by taking away her phone and bank cards.

His solicitor Lee Qumsieh, told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Clearly this was a serious course of conduct.

“It is an aggravating feature that the complainer was a vulnerable individual.

“He had a difficult upbringing… he developed a bad drug problem.

“He has taken steps to try and address his issues.

“He is very remorseful in relation to the conduct.

“He accepts it was appalling behaviour.

“He would like to be in a position to compensate her for the distress she no doubt suffered.”

Sordid crimes

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court previously Kidd and the woman met through friends and in May 2021 he moved in with her.

He became her carer and got carer’s allowance but quickly took her bank cards, bus pass and phone and began controlling her finances.

For two months he regularly made derogatory remarks and would shout and swear at her, including in front of visitors.

He threw a pot of food over her and Ms Wilkinson said another man was smoking outside when he saw Kidd defecating in a box, before saying “watch this” and going back into the property.

Kidd was heard to say “this is for not bathing” before he hurled the faeces at Ms Bachelor.

She was heard to shriek and scream.

Kidd came back outside and bragged to the witness about what he had done before going on to damage a number of items in the property.

“He tried to write something on her forehead,” the fiscal depute said.

“He smashed an egg over her head.”

The matter eventually got reported to police after the woman confided in her support worker.

When the property was opened up it was revealed Kidd he had caused extensive damage throughout.

Kidd, of Montrose, admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused his victim fear or alarm between May 1 and July 16 2021.

