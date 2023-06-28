Armed police descend on Fife street

Armed police have descended on a Fife street amid an ongoing incident.

According to local reports, several police vehicles have been spotted outside a block of flats on Allan Park in Hill of Beath.

A number of officers at the scene are carrying guns.

Locals reported on social media seeing five police vehicles along with an incident response unit at around 7.20am.

It is unclear what the officers are responding to.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow