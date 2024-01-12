Kyle Turner convinced Raith Rovers can help erase play-off heartbreak as he hails Ian Murray’s ‘freedom’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Turner convinced Raith Rovers can help erase play-off heartbreak as he hails Ian Murray’s ‘freedom’

The Ross County midfielder has moved to Stark's Park on loan for the rest of the season.

By Iain Collin
Kyle Turner stands in front of the dugouts at Stark's Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
Kyle Turner has signed on loan for Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Kyle Turner is convinced Raith Rovers can help him erase his ‘heartbreak’ from last season’s last-gasp promotion failure.

Turner, who has joined on loan from Ross County, starred as Partick Thistle came within a whisker of reaching the Premiership.

The Jags were just moments away from going all the way in the play-offs – only to be left crestfallen following a gut-wrenching penalty shoot-out.

Leading 3–0 on aggregate against Ross County with just 20 minutes remaining, Thistle conceded twice inside a minute to give the Staggies hope.

Kyle Turner holds aloft a Raith Rovers scarf. Image: Raith Rovers.
Kyle Turner is hoping for success at Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers.

Then a George Harmon strike in the 91st minute sent the see-saw tie into extra-time and eventually the spot-kicks decider.

County prevailed to deny Turner and his team-mates in the cruellest of fashions.

But, having also lost a play-off final on loan to Ian Murray’s Airdrie in 2021, Turner is determined to make it third time lucky as he sets his sights on promotion with Rovers.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it. I played under the gaffer before when I was on loan at Airdrie, and it was something I was keen to do again.

“Seeing how well Raith were doing, that was why I wanted to come here and carry it on, and see where it takes us.

Plan

“I know the play-offs are tough. Especially with Partick last season, we finished fourth and had those extra two games.

“I don’t think anyone from fourth has been promoted and it’s much tougher for the teams that finish third or fourth.

“But you saw last season that it nearly is doable.

“You just need to make sure you’re in the play-offs to start with. That’s our plan.

“But we’ll try to stay up the top of the league for as long as we can. It’s football. You never know what can happen.”

29/06/19 PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY FORFAR v DUNFERMLINE STATION PARK - FORFAR Dunfermline's Kyle Turner
Kyle Turner spent two years with Dunfermline.

Turning his thoughts to the play-off final with Thistle, he went on: “I would say, for sure, that was the lowest point in my career at the end of last season.

“At that point in time, we had a three-goal difference and just 20 minutes to go.

“It just shows you what football’s about and how much you need to be on your game.

“Because in those 20 minutes they scored three goals and then we lose in the lottery of penalties. It was heartbreaking.

Tough

“It just shows you how tough it is.”

With game-time seemingly limited under Derek Adams at County, Turner was eager to get back to enjoying his football again.

He is certain that will happen under Murray at Raith.

The pair spent two months working together towards the end of season 2020-21 and Turner has hailed the Stark’s Park manager’s approach to the game.

Kyle Turner shoots for goal to make it 1-0 for Ross County against St Johnstone earlier this season. Image: SNS.
Kyle Turner scored the opener for Ross County in their 2-0 win over St Johnstone in August. Image: SNS.

Speaking as he prepares for a debut against Queen’s Park, he added: “I spoke to the gaffer before coming and he just wanted to get me in.

“He said the way I play suits his style and that was why I wanted to come here.

“He gives you that freedom to go and get on the ball and make things happen, and that’s what I plan to do.

“We did really well under the gaffer at Airdrie. We got to the play-off final and he just told us to go and play and get on the ball.

‘Crunch time’

“The good thing is, he gives you a freedom. If you make a mistake, he says ‘don’t worry about it. Just go again’.

“That’s what I like to play under.

“I like to get the ball down and pass and play. And get the ball forward and try to get some goals and assists.

“This is the crunch time where you have to pick up wins.

“But we know how tough that is in the Championship and we need to start that on Saturday against Queen’s Park.”

