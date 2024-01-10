Raith Rovers make Kyle Turner their first January signing as Ross County attacker completes loan move

Raith Rovers have made Ross County attacker Kyle Turner their first January signing.

The former Dunfermline and Partick Thistle player has joined on loan from the Staggies for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old is well known to Ian Murray after he spent a stint on loan at Airdrie in 2021 when the Raith boss was manager of the Diamonds.

Murray is convinced the versatile midfielder will add vital characteristics to his Championship leaders.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to sign Kyle on loan. He’s a player I have worked with before and a player who did very well last season in this division.

“Kyle adds quality, experience and depth to our squad.

“He also showed great desire to join Raith Rovers, which is something we look for immediately, and Kyle can play a variety of positions over the park.

“I’d like to thank the board of Raith Rovers FC in securing this loan deal, and also extend thanks to Ross County FC in assisting us in making this loan possible.”

Surplus to requirements

Turner, son of former St Johnstone player Tommy Turner, made 52 appearances for rivals Dunfermline during two years at East End Park.

He joined the Pars after kicking off his career with four years at Stranraer.

Following two years with Partick, he then joined County on a two-year deal last summer.

However, with Malky Mackay, the manager who signed him, having since been replaced by Derek Adams, Turner has been deemed surplus to requirements in Dingwall.

He arrives back in Fife having made 23 appearances for the Staggies, making his most recent as a substitute in the 3-0 defeat to Aberdeen on January 2.

After coming close to helping Thistle to promotion to the Premiership last season, he will now be hopeful of going one step better with Raith.