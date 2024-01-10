Declan McKenna to play album launch show at Fat Sams in Dundee

Declan McKenna is set to perform in Dundee next month.

The Isombard singer will be in Fat Sams on South Ward Road for an album launch show.

The announcement was made after a teaser on Twitter X by Assai Records.

It said: “*DECLAN MCKENNA LIVE IN DUNDEE!* We’ve got indie pop sensation @DeclanMcKenna coming to play an intimate album launch gig at @fatsams

Dundee on Feb 17th! Celebrating new album #WhatHappenedToTheBeach.”

Declan McKenna to perform album launch show in Dundee

Dundee is one of nine stops on the 25-year-old’s album launch tour.

McKenna will also play sets in his native London, as well as Trowbridge, Oxford, Bristol, Leeds, Edinburgh, Hull and Dublin.

He posted on Twitter X: “Delighted to announce we’ll be out celebrating the release of WHTTB? with you in no time at all!!!

“Album bundles for our live and direct stripped back locked and loaded intimate shows in association with some of our favourite record stores are on sale 11am Thursday.”

Teenage fame with football protest song

At the age of 16, McKenna self-released “Brazil“, a protest song criticising FIFA and the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil.

The song, submitted as part of his GCSE music coursework, was certified platinum with 600,000 sales.

In 2015 he won Glastonbury Festival’s emerging talent competition.

McKenna’s latest album follows the release of What Do You Think About the Car? in 2017 and Zeros in 2020.

Tickets for the show are available from 11am on Thursday on the Assai website.