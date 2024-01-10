Declan McKenna to play album launch show at Fat Sams in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Declan McKenna to play album launch show at Fat Sams in Dundee

The Indie pop singer is coming to the city next month.

By Chloe Burrell & Stephen Eighteen
Declan McKenna performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Picture date: Sunday September 12, 2021.
Declan McKenna performing at the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow in September 2021. Image: PA.

Declan McKenna is set to perform in Dundee next month.

The Isombard singer will be in Fat Sams on South Ward Road for an album launch show.

The announcement was made after a teaser on Twitter X by Assai Records.

It said: “*DECLAN MCKENNA LIVE IN DUNDEE!* We’ve got indie pop sensation @DeclanMcKenna coming to play an intimate album launch gig at @fatsams
Dundee on Feb 17th! Celebrating new album #WhatHappenedToTheBeach.”

Declan McKenna to perform album launch show in Dundee

Dundee is one of nine stops on the 25-year-old’s album launch tour.

McKenna will also play sets in his native London, as well as Trowbridge, Oxford, Bristol, Leeds, Edinburgh, Hull and Dublin.

He posted on Twitter X: “Delighted to announce we’ll be out celebrating the release of WHTTB? with you in no time at all!!!

“Album bundles for our live and direct stripped back locked and loaded intimate shows in association with some of our favourite record stores are on sale 11am Thursday.”

Teenage fame with football protest song

At the age of 16, McKenna self-released “Brazil“, a protest song criticising FIFA and the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil.

The song, submitted as part of his GCSE music coursework, was certified platinum with 600,000 sales.

In 2015 he won Glastonbury Festival’s emerging talent competition.

McKenna’s latest album follows the release of What Do You Think About the Car? in 2017 and Zeros in 2020.

Tickets for the show are available from 11am on Thursday on the Assai website.

Conversation