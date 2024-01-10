Arbroath goalkeeper Alistair Adams scoops prize for sensational strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath goalkeeper Alistair Adams scoops prize for sensational strike

The Red Litchies keeper beat off some fierce competition.

By Craig Cairns
Ali Adams scored a sensational strike for Arbroath versus Raith. Image: SNS.
Ali Adams scored a sensational strike for Arbroath versus Raith. Image: SNS.

Arbroath’s back-up goalkeeper Ali Adams has been rewarded for his wonder goal versus Raith Rovers by scooping the SPFL Goal of the Month.

Adams was thrown on in an emergency situation amid an injury crisis versus Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

Arbroath were trailing 2-0 at the time when Adams turned and lashed in a thunderous strike.

It sparked a comeback and Leighton McIntosh’s late penalty earned a point.

His goal has taken the award over the likes of Dylan Easton’s wonderful solo goal for Raith at Tannadice and Kyogo Furuhashi’s cultured finish versus Rangers.

Adams tweeted: “Very proud to win this, given the quality of the other two goals it’s a real honour. Thank you.”

The goalkeeper’s introduction at Stark’s Park initially brought some light and inevitable derision from the Raith support.

They were left speechless and some even applauded when Adams lashed in his goal – on his Championship debut.

He then cupped his ears and ran half the length of the pitch in celebration.

Arbroath’s Ali Adams celebrates his goal. Image: SNS.

Post-match, Adams said: “What was the attendance? 3,800? About 3,800 people thought it was a joke but one person in the stadium didn’t.

“I’ll let you guess who that one person was!”

