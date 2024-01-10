Arbroath goalkeeper Alistair Adams scoops prize for sensational strike

Arbroath’s back-up goalkeeper Ali Adams has been rewarded for his wonder goal versus Raith Rovers by scooping the SPFL Goal of the Month.

Adams was thrown on in an emergency situation amid an injury crisis versus Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

Arbroath were trailing 2-0 at the time when Adams turned and lashed in a thunderous strike.

It sparked a comeback and Leighton McIntosh’s late penalty earned a point.

His goal has taken the award over the likes of Dylan Easton’s wonderful solo goal for Raith at Tannadice and Kyogo Furuhashi’s cultured finish versus Rangers.

Adams tweeted: “Very proud to win this, given the quality of the other two goals it’s a real honour. Thank you.”

The goalkeeper’s introduction at Stark’s Park initially brought some light and inevitable derision from the Raith support.

They were left speechless and some even applauded when Adams lashed in his goal – on his Championship debut.

He then cupped his ears and ran half the length of the pitch in celebration.

Post-match, Adams said: “What was the attendance? 3,800? About 3,800 people thought it was a joke but one person in the stadium didn’t.

“I’ll let you guess who that one person was!”