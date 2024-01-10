Fife Council leader warns of ‘really tough’ choices amid £16m funding gap

Fife Council’s plans to build new council houses, replace swimming pools and buy new bin lorries could all be on the line as budget day looms.

Labour administration leader David Ross says the local authority should be able to avoid service cuts in the next financial year.

This puts Fife in a better position than many other Scottish councils.

However, Fife Council still needs to meet a £16 million funding gap – despite approaching the end of 2023-24 with a £10m underspend.

And according to Mr Ross, this means tough choices when it comes to expenditure.

“There are a lot of things we would like to put money into but I’m struggling to see where we’ll get the money to do even half of it,” he said.

‘Significant pressure’ on budgets and services

The £10m underspend comes from money set aside to cover pay rises, with less needed than predicted.

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville has called on Fife Council to use it to support constituents affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

However, Mr Ross says it’s not that simple.

“That money will go into out balances as we will start the financial year with a £16m gap between our income and what we have to spend on services,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean there isn’t significant pressure on our budgets and services, because there is.

“We need money for things like repairing the roads and dealing with flooding.”

Commitments include new swimming pools and bin lorries

Several other high-profile commitments also need to be considered.

Mr Ross added: “We’ve not had any money for the renewal of two schools in Glenrothes that we were planning to do.

“We need to redo or replace swimming pools in west Fife and our vehicle fleet is ageing rapidly.

“In the past we replaced vans and lorries every five years. Now some of them have not been replaced for 12 years.

“That’s resulting in bins not being collected and recycling centres being shut.

“The other one is one-to-one devices in schools. The Scottish Government said they would fund that but they haven’t.

“We want our pupils to have their own tablets because that’s the modern way, but we can’t do it.”

Funding gap means Fife Council affordable housing plan at risk

Another tough choice could affect Fife Council’s affordable housing programme.

It promises thousands of new council houses across the region, many of which are already complete.

However, Mr Ross said: “The Scottish Government has cut housing investment capital funding by 65%.

“That drives a coach and horses through our affordable housing plan and will make it really tough to build the houses we need.”

He added: “A lot of local authorities are in a much worse position than we are.

“But this idea we’re swimming in money or there’s lots of money lying around is absolutely false.”

Councillors will vote on budget proposals at a special meeting next month.