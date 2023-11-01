Glenrothes ‘super school’ funding bid snubbed by Scottish Government

Plans for a new merged school in Glenrothes which would have served over 1,600 pupils will not be funded by the Scottish Government.

Fife Council had asked for support to build the new super school, bringing together Glenwood and Glenrothes high schools.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced which projects would benefit from the third phase £2 billion investment programme.

A total of 10 schools will share £450-500 million worth of funding instead.

Local councillors say the decision not to fund the new school building in Glenrothes is “disgrace”.

Altany Craik, the Labour-run council’s finance, economy and strategic planning spokesman told The Courier: “The two Glenrothes schools have been a long term issue.

“We’ve got a new school in Auchmuty and we saw the benefit it brought to attendance and attainment. Learning in a nice environment makes a huge difference.

“The other two schools, Glenwood and Glenrothes, are both showing their age. Our bid went in to get a two-into-one school to have equity across Glenrothes.”

Schools date back to the 1960s

Glenwood High School, which has a school roll of just under 900 pupils, was opened in 1962 and then renovated in 1982.

Glenrothes High School, which had around 850 pupils in 2022, opened its doors in 1966.

If funded, the new building in the town would likely have been operational from around 2027.

Mr Craik added: “There is around 1,500 kids in Glenrothes now in schools not up to the standard that we would like. We have to find a way to deliver improvements to those buildings because there is no money coming for a new school.

“We can all wring our hands about this, but it’s not good enough. We don’t have enough capital and we’re not getting help from the Scottish Government.

“I get that [the Scottish Government] have the whole country to cover, but Fife is the third largest authority and we deliver. We deliver new schools on time and on target.

Both schools are in the Mid Fife and Glenrothes constituency represented by SNP Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

Scottish Conservative councillor Kathleen Leslie, who chairs the education scrutiny committee, said she was “extremely disappointed”.

She said: “I find it absolutely shocking that some of our young people in Fife are still not to benefit from a new school learning environment and are supposed to remain in buildings which have concerns around accessibility and condition.

“The amount of money this SNP Government has wasted on ridiculous projects that have gone nowhere such as the ferries is staggering and yet there is no money for new schools here in Fife.

“It is quite simply an absolute disgrace.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “This third phase supports a priority project in those local authorities who have not thus far benefitted from LEIP and, therefore, treats all councils fairly and equitably.

“Fife Council received financial support from Phase 1 and 2 of LEIP to support the construction new replacement schools for Woodmill and St Columba’s High Schools and for Inverkeithing High School.”