Glenrothes ‘super school’ funding bid snubbed by Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Glenrothes ‘super school’ funding bid snubbed by Scottish Government

Fife Council had asked for support to replace ageing Glenwood and Glenrothes high schools in one site.

By Alasdair Clark
Glenrothes High School, Fife
Glenrothes High School opened in 1966. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Plans for a new merged school in Glenrothes which would have served over 1,600 pupils will not be funded by the Scottish Government.

Fife Council had asked for support to build the new super school, bringing together Glenwood and Glenrothes high schools.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced which projects would benefit from the third phase £2 billion investment programme.

A total of 10 schools will share £450-500 million worth of funding instead.

Local councillors say the decision not to fund the new school building in Glenrothes is “disgrace”.

Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes
Auchmuty, the third high school in Glenrothes, opened in 2013. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Altany Craik, the Labour-run council’s finance, economy and strategic planning spokesman told The Courier: “The two Glenrothes schools have been a long term issue.

“We’ve got a new school in Auchmuty and we saw the benefit it brought to attendance and attainment. Learning in a nice environment makes a huge difference.

“The other two schools, Glenwood and Glenrothes, are both showing their age. Our bid went in to get a two-into-one school to have equity across Glenrothes.”

Schools date back to the 1960s

Glenwood High School, which has a school roll of just under 900 pupils, was opened in 1962 and then renovated in 1982.

Glenrothes High School, which had around 850 pupils in 2022, opened its doors in 1966.

If funded, the new building in the town would likely have been operational from around 2027.

Mr Craik added: “There is around 1,500 kids in Glenrothes now in schools not up to the standard that we would like. We have to find a way to deliver improvements to those buildings because there is no money coming for a new school.

“We can all wring our hands about this, but it’s not good enough. We don’t have enough capital and we’re not getting help from the Scottish Government.

“I get that [the Scottish Government] have the whole country to cover, but Fife is the third largest authority and we deliver. We deliver new schools on time and on target.

Glenwood High School, Glenrothes, Fife.
Glenwood High School opened in 1962. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Both schools are in the Mid Fife and Glenrothes constituency represented by SNP Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

Scottish Conservative councillor Kathleen Leslie, who chairs the education scrutiny committee, said she was “extremely disappointed”.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

She said: “I find it absolutely shocking that some of our young people in Fife are still not to benefit from a new school learning environment and are supposed to remain in buildings which have concerns around accessibility and condition.

“The amount of money this SNP Government has wasted on ridiculous projects that have gone nowhere such as the ferries is staggering and yet there is no money for new schools here in Fife.

“It is quite simply an absolute disgrace.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “This third phase supports a priority project in those local authorities who have not thus far benefitted from LEIP and, therefore, treats all councils fairly and equitably.

“Fife Council received financial support from Phase 1 and 2 of LEIP to support the construction new replacement schools for Woodmill and St Columba’s High Schools and for Inverkeithing High School.”

More from Scottish politics

Deaths by homicide were the lowest ever recorded in 2022-23, new figures from the Scottish Government showed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Number of homicides in Scotland falls to lowest level since 1976
Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick quizzed over Covid Whatsapps sent while health minister
3
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA
Humza Yousaf says Dundee in-laws trapped in Gaza are drinking seawater to survive
4
First Minister Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government supports business growth (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf says business growth ‘central to vision for wellbeing economy’
The paper will discuss migration (Jane Barlow/PA)
Migration and asylum policy plans for an independent Scotland to be published
Chris Law was speaking at the demonstration before the crowd grew angry with his remarks. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee MP heckled in tense scenes at pro-Palestine protest
3
Ash Regan has defected from SNP to Alba Party.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Ash Regan’s constituents have every right to ponder how they will be…
2
Maged and Elizabeth El-Nakla. Image: Nadia El-Nakla.
Humza Yousaf says Dundee in-laws in Gaza are alive but have 'run out of…
Solicitor Aamer Anwar (centre) gives a statement on behalf of the Scottish Covid Bereaved before a hearing at the Covid-19 pandemic inquiry at George House in Edinburgh. Image: PA
Covid lawyer Aamer Anwar says missing WhatsApp messages could be 'treasure trove'
The Scottish Government is calling for more financial support for local authorities to house migrants (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s refugees minister in funding call for councils supporting migrants

Conversation