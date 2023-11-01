I thought snaring foxes was cruel – could Perthshire gamekeeper Richard change my mind?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I thought snaring foxes was cruel – could Perthshire gamekeeper Richard change my mind?

Reporter Joanna Bremner learns about the need for humane cable snares from Richard, headkeeper at a Perthshire estate.

By Joanna Bremner
Head gamekeeper Richard says use of these humane cable restraints must be allowed to continue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Head gamekeeper Richard says use of these humane cable restraints must be allowed to continue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Using snares to capture animals so that they can be shot is something I’ve not had any experience with, but this Perthshire gamekeeper does it every day.

A Scottish Government bill looking to change the way people kill or capture wild birds and animals has angered many in the country sports community.

The government consultation, which closed in October, could lead to the prohibition of “humane cable restraints” through changes to the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill.

Land managers and gamekeepers have hit out against the prospective snares ban, so I met one of them to find out why they need to use these snares in the first place.

In the depths of Perthshire, I met head gamekeeper Richard.

As I drew closer to the estate along a long, winding driveway, the signal on my phone cut out.

It was beginning to feel like the start of a horror movie. The mist wasn’t helping. I knew whatever happened when I arrived would be an eye-opening experience.

Despite my preconceptions about people who spend their days killing animals, Richard was smiley and friendly from the moment I arrived. This was despite my running seriously late thanks to several hold-ups on the journey.

We headed out for a walk, taking with us a humane cable restraint, where he explained how the snares work, why gamekeepers use them and what life would be like without them.

Why this Perthshire gamekeepers uses humane cable snares

There’s a good reason why Richard doesn’t want his last name – or the name of the estate he works at – published.

That’s because of backlash faced by other local estates.

He tells me: “It’s happened previously, when an estate in the area was mentioned [in the press].

“And their child was actually bullied in school because of it. So it’s yeah, it’s become a sad reality. You know, the image of the nasty gamekeeper…”

I feel bad for any children targeted for what their parents or relatives do for work. It certainly doesn’t seem fair.

Richard begins to explain why humane cable restraints are used at estates around the country.

“Predator control is a massive part of most sporting estates,” he explains.

“We’ve got a lot of red listed species that thrive here and we’re quite proud of it.

“And without the predator control, and without the use of these [snares], it would almost be impossible.

“A lot of estates rely on them heavily, we rely on them heavily.

“Some estates will get 80-90% of their foxes in these, so if the government remove them, there will be a lot of foxes going around.”

A fox. Image: Shutterstock.
A fox. Image: Shutterstock.

“Foxes aren’t stupid, they’re clever,” Richard adds, “they know the game.

“If it was easy to get a hold of them, there wouldn’t be that many left. But I can assure you there’s a healthy population throughout Scotland.”

A lot of dying species, says Richard, are being predated on by foxes.

Although I’m aware of foxes’ killing habits, having had chicks snatched from their coop at my parents’ home when I was growing up, the image Richard painted of foxes was vicious.

“They’re an animal that gets into a feeding frenzy,” he says, “and then they just kill them.

“I have physically watched them at night hunting around picking up curlew and lapwing chicks.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s all the circle of life.

“There’s a balance. I don’t want to ever take the last fox in Scotland.”

‘We don’t just go and throw (the snares) around willy nilly’

Out on the estate, Richard says they have around 80-100 cable snares in the winter, managed by two gamekeepers.

This seems like a lot to me and it probably shows on my face.

“We don’t just go and throw them around willy nilly everywhere,” he tells me.

Gamekeeper Richard in a field on a Perthshire estate
Richard says they will run 80-100 snares over winter. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Everyone who sets a snare has to be trained. There’s a lot of thought that goes into where to put the snare as well.

“The implications it might have – is it safe to do so for the foxes, is it safe to do so to make sure we can check it?

“Are the weather conditions going to stop us from getting there, are the weather condition going to be a problem for the fox caught in the snare?

“It’s not just a case of ‘I think there’s a fox going through this area so I’ll go and put 100 out there’.”

Do snares kill the animal?

letter signed by 150 land managers urged the government to retain the use of “humane cable restraints”.

29-year-old Richard was one of these signatories.

He said that alternatives like live capture traps or using night vision are not a replacement for the snares.

So how do humane cable snares work?

To my surprise, it isn’t the snares themselves that do the killing. Perhaps that is obvious, but not to someone that’s never had anything to do with hunting or snaring.

Richard on the Perthshire estate demonstrating the humane cable snare. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Richard on the Perthshire estate demonstrating the humane cable snare. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Richard explains: “There’s a code of conduct and a law to how high as to be set. You don’t want it to be set too low or too high. You sort of want it at head height [for the fox].

“And then the fox would come through, pulls it tight and it gets to that stop there and it stops.

“I can put it on my skin there. They can I can pull all they want. As you can see, it doesn’t hurt them. It’s literally like a dog lead.

“The whole point is that it’s designed to be free running so it can move back and forward.

“The length of stock from the end has been changed from 23 centimetres to 26 centimetres stop any strangulation.

“I’ve never found one that’s been strangled they’re always sat there, asleep.”

Another key feature of these snares is the “breakaway”. Richard explains that if the snares catches “a non-target species, i.e. a badger, that will give way” and the animal can escape.

Richard says this video from England, of a fox calmly caught in a cable snare, is the way he usually finds foxes.

And it does look calm, as though it isn’t in pain – yet.

‘It’s taking a life, at the end of the day’

But while these snares don’t seem to be excessively harmful, there is, of course, what happens when the gamekeeper comes back to find a snared fox.

The video of the fox, stretching sleepily, unperturbed by the cable snare around its neck, clearly has no idea what’s coming.

Richard says: “We creep up on them and dispatch them – it’s a very effective way of doing it.”

I apologised for my incoming “not nice question”, before asking how they “dispatch” the foxes.

“It’s with a gun,” he tells me, “I carry a gun with me every day. It’s a quick dispatch.”

Has Richard changed my mind about snares?

From learning how the snares work, it does seem like they are pretty humane.

But, as I tell Richard, they are “still killing the fox, when it comes down to it”.

He takes a moment, then he replies: “It’s something you have to consider. It’s taking a life, at the end of the day.

“It’s not a pretty thing.”

Head gamekeeper Richard on the Perthshire estate with a humane cable snare. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Head gamekeeper Richard on the Perthshire estate with a humane cable snare. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“But,” he goes on, “it comes back to that whole circle of life.

“When I drive up the glens or when I walk in through the hills in the springtime, there’s species that you’ve probably never seen. And they’re thriving here. We have an abundance of them.

“And that’s due to the predator control that we have. There’s still foxes on this estate, we saw one yesterday. But I think you’ve got to have that balance.”

I can’t help but ask Richard if humans should be interfering with nature, at all.

“We’ve gone too far, we should have stopped a long time ago.

“I would love to see less intervention, but we can’t go back now.”

I met Richard thinking I’d find the whole process of snaring disgusting and inhumane, but it really does seem like they take the necessary steps to limit the harm to the fox as much as possible.

Until, of course, they shoot it.

Conversation