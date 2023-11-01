St Johnstone’s top-flight fate far from sealed says Alec Cleland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone’s top-flight fate far from sealed says Alec Cleland

The caretaker boss will make sure there is no lingering self-pity at McDiarmid Park following Steven MacLean's departure.

By Eric Nicolson
Alex Cleland is confident St Johnstone will stay up.
Alex Cleland is confident St Johnstone will stay up. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s Premiership fate is far from sealed, according to caretaker manager, Alex Cleland.

And the interim boss intends to help underline that point by guiding the Perth side to their first league win of the season before passing the baton to the next permanent head coach.

Victory over Kilmarnock on Wednesday night could bring Saints within touching distance of the pack above the bottom side in the division.

And it would undoubtedly raise McDiarmid Park morale in the wake of club legends, Steven MacLean and Liam Craig, being sacked.

“Am I confident we can get out of it? Yeah, I am,” said Cleland.

“I know the players and there’s enough in that dressing room to get us out of the predicament we’re in.

“There are plenty of games to go and we can go on a run.

“It’s not easy to do. You have to win a game to get on it but once you do you’ll get confidence back and get going.

St Johnstone caretaker manager Alex Cleland with sacked duo, Steven MacLean and Liam Craig.
St Johnstone caretaker manager Alex Cleland with sacked duo, Steven MacLean and Liam Craig. Image: SNS.

“That’s what we have to aim to do. You have to stay positive and try to get some momentum because it’s huge in football.

“We have been in this league for a long time now and the aim is always to stay in it.

“It hasn’t been a great start, we know that, but there are a lot of games to go.

“We’re not cut adrift. There are plenty of points to play for – but we need to start picking up points.

“We have had a few seasons where we’ve started slowly but have managed to get through it.

“This season we have to battle our way through it again. We’ve showed in the past it can be done.”

Change can be a good thing

Saints have reaped the rewards of a dugout succession over the last decade but Cleland stressed that a ‘clean slate’ change can also bring benefits.

“This is a good club to work for and I’m sure there will be a lot of applicants,” he said.

“I’ve been here a long time and I have seen the club climb the mountain, get better and better every year.

“There are a lot of things that will appeal to a manager coming in. This is a well-run club.

“They might look to go a different way now and get someone who hasn’t been involved with the club before.

“The board have done a good job with that in the past and I’m sure they’ll get it right.

Tommy Wright was followed by Callum Davidson.
Tommy Wright was followed by Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

“When you appoint from within, you get someone who has worked with the players before and that’s a bonus.

“But someone new will have fresh ideas and that might be what it needs.

“Maybe the board will feel they need a different type of manager now because of where we are in the league, I don’t know.

“Those are the decisions they will make over the next few days or however long it takes.”

No self-pity for St Johnstone says Alex Cleland

Kilmarnock are a team in form but Cleland will make sure they won’t be assisted by facing a defeatist Saints team.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves because if we do that we won’t win the game,” he said.

“We have to be positive – the players, the staff, everyone. We all have to muck in together.

“All I will say to them is what’s happened has happened, but we have more games and look forward to this one.”

Meanwhile, Cleland is confident that it will be a case of onwards and upwards for MacLean and Craig.

“Steven was just starting his managerial career so I hope he doesn’t get put off by what’s happened,” he said.

“The job he did last season in keeping us up was great. It was very difficult.

“He’s a great coach who has a lot to offer in the game.

“Liam too – he was growing all the time and you could see him getting better and better.

“They were two huge characters who had been here so long, so it was a very difficult day when we heard the news.

“I just hope they get back in soon because they have done so much for St Johnstone as players and coaches.”

Conversation